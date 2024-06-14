PRG Hospitality Group Announces Rebrand and New Moniker, "Common Thread Hotels"

California-Based Independent Hotel Group Rebrands Portfolio Featuring Award-Winning Properties Throughout the State

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Hospitality Group, the independent hotel brand behind award-winning destinations including Sparrows Lodge, Sands Hotel & Spa, White Water Cambria and more, today introduces its newly reimagined parent brand, Common Thread Hotels, which will replace the PRG moniker across all facets of sales, marketing, branding and corporate relations. Common Thread, the company's new identity, has been brought to life with a new portfolio website, branding and messaging, designed to cohesively represent their vision of contemporary, design-centric boutique hospitality.

Sands Hotel & Spa by Common Thread Hotels White Water Cambria by Common Thread Hotels

The brand's current collection of hotels within California includes Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa in Laguna Beach; The Prospect Hollywood in Los Angeles; Sands Hotel & Spa, Holiday House and Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs; San Luis Creek Lodge in San Luis Obispo; and White Water Cambria and Cambria Beach Lodge in the Central California coastal enclave of Cambria. All the hotels and any new future openings, including destinations in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Paso Robles, California, will be branded under the Common Thread Hotels umbrella, alongside its on-property collection of signature restaurants and spas, including the renowned The Pink Cabana at Sands Hotel & Spa and The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge. The team's first hotel property, Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, debuted in 2008 and was later sold in 2012.

"Common Thread represents an important and inspiring evolution for our company," said David Dittmer, co-founder of Common Thread Hotels (formerly PRG Hospitality Group). "Our hotels have become synonymous with a very special hospitality experience that puts design, personalized amenities, and a true sense of relaxed luxury at the forefront and we feel that this new brand vision captures that approach beautifully."

Common Thread's new website features a complete aesthetic rebranding for the company, including a reimagined logo, brand narrative, imagery, video content and storytelling. Internal and external communications reflect the Common Thread ethos, "behind every stay, there is a story" and the brand's social media channels and internal corporate platforms will reflect the new brand identity as well. New brand-wide offerings for guests are soon to follow.

Common Thread hotels including Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa, The Prospect Hollywood, Sands Hotel & Spa, Holiday House Palm Springs and White Water Cambria have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler's coveted Hot List alongside placements on VOGUE.com, Forbes.com, The New York Times, Architectural Digest, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, goop, and many more. Most recently, San Luis Creek Lodge, Sparrows Lodge, Holiday House Palm Springs and The Prospect Hollywood were awarded coveted One Key award designations from MICHELIN Guide. The brand's creative partners include designers Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Nina Freudenberger, among others.

"We began our hospitality journey with the Colony Palms which cemented our passion for the potential of independently minded hotels and we are immensely proud to celebrate the continued growth and progression of our brand and portfolio with the debut of Common Thread Hotels," said Britten Shuford, co-founder of Common Thread Hotels (formerly PRG Hospitality Group).

"As long-time collaborators, I've had the pleasure of watching this team turn decades of experience in hospitality and service into some of the most special destinations in California," said Bullard. "Weaving them all together under a cohesive, focused vision – both aesthetically and physically – will add even more allure and presence to their beautiful portfolio of small hotels as it continues to grow and expand."

For more information on Common Thread Hotels, please visit the all-new commonthreadhotels.com or follow @commonthreadhotels.

About Common Thread Hotels – Common Thread Hotels is a Los Angeles-based boutique hotel company known for its award-winning portfolio of bespoke, lifestyle-driven independent properties throughout California, including The Prospect Hollywood in Los Angeles, Casa Laguna Hotel and Spa in Laguna Beach, Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs, White Water and Cambria Beach Lodge in Cambria, Holiday House in Palm Springs, Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells, and more. Established in 2013 as PRG Hospitality Group (rebranded in 2024 as Common Thread), Common Thread's focus is on finding and restoring highly curated hotels in prime destinations within California with an eye for unique, inspired design, comfortable amenities and a highly personalized approach to luxury service for today's generation. The company's growth strategy and ethos are focused on boutique-style innovation and quality first and foremost, winning them awards and recognition from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Forbes, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest and many more. For more information, visit commonthreadhotels.com or follow @commonthreadhotels.

