PRG MAKES SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENT IN ROE VANISH ST V4ST: READY FOR MARKET EARLY 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group (PRG), the world's leading provider of entertainment and live event technology solutions, announced today the expansion of its global LED inventory with the addition of ROE Visual's Vanish V4ST panels, set to be available across all PRG markets beginning February 2026.

The investment strengthens PRG's ability to deliver broadcast-quality outdoor visuals at scale and reinforces its commitment to supplying clients with advanced, versatile video technology for live entertainment, festivals, broadcast, and experiential events.

Engineered for large-scale applications, the Vanish V4ST offers 4.6mm pixel pitch, exceptional brightness, and a robust, tour-ready design. Its weather-resistant properties combined with an integrated wind-braced frame meet the rigors of today's global tours and offer faster setup, safer operation and improved efficiency on site. The system is supported by Brompton 4K processing, ensuring image consistency and high-quality performance across massive canvases.

PRG has purchased 2500 square meters of the V4ST panels, which will be strategically distributed across North America, the UK and Europe. All the LED tiles originate from the same batch, ensuring seamless visual consistency across regions and simplifying global touring logistics.

"This investment enables us to support our artists and production partners anywhere in the world with consistent technology and performance," said Yvonne Donnelly Smith, PRG Sales Director, Music. "A tour can start in the UK. and continue overseas without the need to ship large quantities of equipment across continents, saving time, cost, and reducing environmental impact."

"Demand from our global entertainment clients has never been higher and this investment underscores our strong commitment to the market as well as to continuing to re-invest in our company," said Randy Hutson, PRG SVP, Music.

"From our first collaboration with PRG on LINX 15 years ago to today, our partnership has been built on a shared vision for technical excellence. Every challenge and idea exchanged has produced solutions that serve real market needs. This V4ST investment further strengthens our relationship, and we look forward to continuing this path of mutual growth and pushing the boundaries of event technology together," said Grace Kuo, Chief Strategy Officer at ROE Visual.

