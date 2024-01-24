PRG WELCOMES RICHARD J. PORTER AS NEW CEO

Executive with Track Record of Growth, Profitability and Customer Focus Joins Global Leader in Production Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG (Production Resource Group, LLC), the world's leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, has announced that Richard J. Porter has been named CEO, effective February 1, 2024. His appointment follows the departure of Stephan Paridaen, who resigned from the company for personal reasons.

Porter comes to PRG after successfully leading and operating the Tool and Equipment Rental division of The Home Depot, which serves both professional and DIY customers across the United States and Canada. Porter has a proven track record of success, growing and optimizing Compact Power Equipment Rental as their COO prior to its acquisition by The Home Depot in 2017. Porter also led the Reverse Logistics division of The Home Depot during this tenure.

Under his leadership, Porter helped lead the strategic growth and performance optimization of The Home Depot rental business, one of the five largest tool, vehicle and large-equipment rental providers in North America. He has a history of working with philanthropic causes that give back to local communities, such as ToolBank USA, caring for children in impoverished regions via Give Hope Global and serving our homeless veteran heroes through the Home Depot Foundation.

"Richard has a track record of driving growth through his adept management and focus on the needs of a large and diverse base of customers. Building off of a solid foundation, PRG is well positioned to grow and excel even further under Richard's leadership," said Lauren Krueger, Managing Director of KKR, on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Jere Harris, Executive Chairman, Chief Creative Officer and founder, said "Richard brings a new dimension of experiences and skillsets to the company that make him especially well-suited to this chapter in our evolution. I look forward to working closely together and introducing him to the production community."

Porter said, "With every project, PRG brings to life its tagline of "People. Production. Possibility" thanks to the most seasoned and knowledgeable professionals in the business. I'm honored to be leading this incredible team, building a collaborative culture and a future of growth and innovation. Working closely with Jere and the leadership team, I'm excited to create new opportunities for our people and uniquely valuable experiences for our customers around the globe."

ABOUT PRG

PRG realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 38 offices in 29 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/ .

