PRGN Names Three PR Agency Executives as Regional Vice Presidents

SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive growth in emerging markets, strengthen regional representation and better address its global member agencies' and clients' needs, the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) has adopted a new strategic plan, added a regional structure and has appointed three PR industry veterans as regional vice presidents.

"Our new strategic plan targets expanding our already-powerful global PR platform with the addition of 15 new member agencies in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, as well as strengthening PRGN operations, coordination and impact through the addition of a regional executive structure," said PRGN president Aaron Blank, president & CEO of The Fearey Group, PRGN's Seattle affiliate. "We have appointed three experienced PR agency owners as regional vice presidents and Executive Committee members, where they will enhance communication, improve coordination and drive momentum on the regional level. These individuals will assist in public relations thought leadership, global business development, and member engagement and recruitment to benefit member agencies and PRGN's clients around the world."

Anne Buchanan, president of Buchanan Public Relations in Philadelphia, Pa., was appointed PRGN regional vice president for the Americas, which comprises 22 agencies throughout North and South America. One of PRGN's founders, Buchanan established her agency in 1998, applying a diverse background in strategic communications that included leadership positions in agency, corporate, government and media environments. She served as president of PRGN in 2006 to 2007 and is active in numerous PR organizations, including the Philadelphia Public Relations Association and PRSA's Counselors Academy.

Uwe Schmidt, CEO and partner at Industrie-Contact AG of Hamburg, Germany, was named regional vice president for PRGN Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), which consists of 23 PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Schmidt served as PRGN president in 2014-2015 and has helped to build PRGN's member base in Europe since his agency joined the organization in 2002. He is active in the German Public Relations Society (DPRG) and is chairman of a children's charity, Kinderhilfswerk Dritte Welt e.V. , which implements aid projects in eight countries.

Andy See Teong Leng, principal partner and managing director of Perspective Strategies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was named PRGN regional vice president for PRGN's Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which comprises agencies operating in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. He founded Perspective Strategies in 2006 after spending more than 10 years with leading multinational and Malaysian consultancies including The Boston Consulting Group and Edelman. He serves as PRGN secretary and as president of the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia.

Implementation of the new PRGN strategic plan began after the network's semi-annual global meeting held recently in Amersfoort, Netherlands. "Adding 15 member agencies to increase PRGN's member roster to 65 would strengthen PRGN's global coverage while still allowing all agency owners to develop the strong, close personal relationships that make this platform unique," Blank said.

PRGN partners meet twice a year to share knowledge and develop global business, with the next global meeting scheduled for Puerto Varas, Chile from Oct. 24 to 26, 2019. Agency members are independent, local, owner-operated public relations, digital marketing and communications firms that work closely together to share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit www.prgn.com or contact PRGN's executive director Gábor Jelinek at gabor.jelinek@prgn.com for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining this global PR platform can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, senior vice president, Media Profile at david.wills@mediaprofile.com.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) platform to deliver targeted public relations and marketing campaigns in regions around the world. Founded in 1992 by a visionary group of public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks, with revenues of more than $87 million (US). PRGN harnesses the resources and local expertise of 50 independent public relations firms and approximately 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at https://www.prgn.com/, on twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @publicrelationsglobalnetwork.

