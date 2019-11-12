Pri-Med and Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation Partner to Develop Autoimmune Disease Education at the Pri-Med East Primary Care CME/CE Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation (SSF), the only national nonprofit organization focused on increasing research, education, and awareness for Sjögren's. Together, Pri-Med and SSF will deliver "Sjögren's Syndrome: A Common, Complex, Misunderstood Autoimmune Disease," a continuing medical education (CME/CE) session on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Pri-Med East. Pri-Med East is a four-day CME/CE conference at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, that will feature more than 60 sessions and workshops designed for primary care clinicians from throughout the northeastern U.S.

With as many as 4 million Americans living with the disease, Sjögren's syndrome is more than just dry eyes and dry mouth; it is a complex, systemic autoimmune disease that affects the entire body. Primary care clinicians are in a unique position to help patients make sense of the complex array of symptoms to reach a diagnosis, make a referral to a rheumatologist when possible or, if needed, fully treat the disease. As the number of rheumatologists in the U.S. declines, this Pri-Med East session will help educate primary care clinicians on how to diagnose and manage Sjögren's syndrome in order to help patients live fully and comfortably with their disease.

"Pri-Med is proud to partner with the Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation to educate our community of clinicians on the complex symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of this serious autoimmune disease," said Aylin Madore, MD, MEd, VP of Curriculum Development at Pri-Med. "It is essential that our healthcare providers appropriately diagnose Sjögren's, as symptoms often mimic those of other diseases. We look forward to this rheumatology session at our conference in Boston, where we will cover a total of 20 topics across primary care."

"Sjögren's Syndrome: A Common, Complex, Misunderstood Autoimmune Disease" is on Wednesday, December 4, at 1:55pm ET. SSF will also have a booth in the Pri-Med East Exhibit Hall, where clinicians can learn more about the disease and available resources.

Clinicians can register for the conference for rates starting at $99 by visiting www.pri-med.com/east or by calling 844-300-6340 (Monday–Friday, 9am–6pm ET).

For more information, visit www.pri-med.com/about.

