Pri-Med Institute Receives Three NAMEC Best Practice in Continuing Medical Education Awards

BOSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, is pleased to share that the National Association of Medical Education Companies (NAMEC) recently named Pri-Med Institute, the accredited division of Pri-Med, the recipient of three Best Practice Awards. These awards recognize best practices — ideas or processes that can be implemented by NAMEC members to improve continuing medical education (CME).

The 16th annual NAMEC Best Practices in CME Awards serve as an acknowledgement of the intellect, diligence and creativity that CME providers exhibit to recognize and address new challenges in the ever-changing medical education industry. For 2020, Pri-Med Institute was recognized by NAMEC with the following awards:

"We're proud to be recognized by NAMEC for these learning experiences in such a challenging year for medical education. It's rewarding to offer clinicians the opportunity to participate in these award-winning courses and curricula designed to enhance clinical knowledge and provide strategies on a wide range of primary care topics," said Mindi Daiga, vice president of accreditation at Pri-Med. "We thank NAMEC for its continued contributions to the CME industry and congratulate the other winners."

Pri-Med will continue to develop innovative digital content on the diverse therapeutic areas across primary care in order to address the challenges clinicians face in their practices every day. The PrimaryCareNOW virtual conference series, awarded for best practice in virtual live activity design, is led by expert faculty each month on Pri-Med.com to deliver courses on the latest clinical insights and host live question-and-answer sessions to help clinicians improve patient care.

About Pri-Med

Pri–Med is an operating division of Diversified Communications. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the organization has been a trusted source for professional medical education to over 275,000 clinicians since 1995. Through live meetings in over 30 U.S. cities and digital activities at Pri-Med.com, clinicians rely on Pri–Med for opportunities to engage with local peers, meet internationally renowned faculty and participate in world–class educational activities. For more information, visit https://www.pri-med.com.

