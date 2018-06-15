Pri-Med Launches Complete Online Coverage of Live Events

Building upon its unique multi-channel capabilities, Pri-Med also launched its third ConnectED Learning curriculum. ConnectED Learning is a comprehensive educational curriculum, offering a series of both live and online activities on a particular topic. ConnectED Learning begins with an online primer activity, establishing baseline knowledge, and continues with a live conference simulcast session. Three additional activities aim at deepening foundational learning and culminate in a final online session review with audience participation. Current ConnectED Learning series include diabetes, asthma, and depression, with more programs planned for 2018 including influenza and COPD.

"The ways in which clinicians learn are evolving rapidly," said Rick Watson, Pri-Med's Chief Executive Officer. "At Pri-Med we are focused on delivering a high-quality educational experience that seamlessly combines our unique live and digital capabilities, ensuring that providers have access to the content they want, when they want it, and in the format that they prefer."

About Pri-Med

Pri‐Med is an operating division of Diversified Communications. Based in Boston, MA, the organization has been a trusted source for professional medical education to over 275,000 clinicians since 1995. Through live meetings in over 30 U.S. cities and digital activities at Pri-Med.com, clinicians rely on Pri-Med for opportunities to engage with local peers, meet internationally renowned faculty, and participate in world-class educational activities. For more information, visit: http://www.pri-med.com/about

