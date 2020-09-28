Pri-Med Partners With Dr. Gregory L. Hall to Address Healthcare Disparities for African Americans

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, is pleased to announce the development of a new CME web series, Bridging the Gap: Conversations with Dr. Hall, that focuses on evidence-based strategies to improve clinical care in African Americans. The monthly episodes, hosted by Gregory L. Hall, MD, continue to draw interest and accolades from primary care audiences nationwide.

An expert in African American healthcare, Dr. Hall currently serves as an associate professor in both integrative medical sciences and internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical Center, and as an assistant clinical professor in medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He is also the director of the Institute for African American Health in Cleveland, Ohio, and recently authored "Patient-Centered Clinical Care for African Americans: A Concise, Evidence-Based Guide to Important Differences and Better Outcomes," originally published in November 2019.

In each episode of Bridging the Gap, Dr. Hall educates primary care clinicians on different aspects of African American health in order to help improve patient outcomes, with topics such as cancer screening and prevention, communication and bias diabetes, dietary differences, hypertension, improving adherence and compliance, obesity, psychiatric disorders, and renal disease.

According to Dr. Hall, "African Americans have the absolute worst outcomes when it comes to [10 types of cancer]." These wide gaps, as well as those in cardiovascular disease and diabetes, underscore the need for this important education.1

Since the launch of the series, Dr. Hall has amassed a growing following of clinicians due to his mix of candid anecdotes, conversational style, far-reaching knowledge and practical strategies. Learners have responded with positive feedback and support for Dr. Hall's presentation skills:

"[Dr. Hall] was a great presenter who made me want to just listen in more and glean more knowledge. It was like hearing clinical pearls with a respected friend. Very personable presenter. He gives good examples from his own practice."

"One of the best presentations that I have attended. Thank you, Pri-Med, for selecting Dr. Hall."

"These are absolutely fantastic presentations that I look forward to each month. They are relevant, thorough and easy to apply."

"This was really, really, really a great educational topic and I look forward to future discussions."

"What an excellent, eye-opening session! I look forward to hearing what [Dr. Hall] has to say in the upcoming series. [He] was a fantastic speaker who brought humor and frankness to this heavy topic. Thank you, Pri-Med, for bringing more light with such a series to the medical disparities topic that is currently being discussed in the public arena along with racism and COVID-19."



"We're proud to work closely with Dr. Hall to host these important conversations on health equity and social determinants of health," said Aylin Madore, MD, MEd, vice president of curriculum at Pri-Med. "His candor and personable approach while navigating difficult discussions resonates strongly with primary care clinicians."

New episodes of Bridging the Gap: Conversations with Dr. Hall will be broadcast live each month, while past episodes are available on demand now at www.pri-med.com/bridgingthegap.

About Pri-Med

Pri–Med is an operating division of Diversified Communications. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the organization has been a trusted source for professional medical education to over 275,000 clinicians since 1995. Through live meetings in over 30 U.S. cities and digital activities at Pri-Med.com, clinicians rely on Pri–Med for opportunities to engage with local peers, meet internationally renowned faculty and participate in world–class educational activities. For more information, visit https://www.pri-med.com.

1Hall, Dr. Gregory L. (July 14, 2020). Introduction to Patient-Centered Clinical Care for African Americans - Episode 1: Bridging the Gap: Conversations with Dr. Hall [Virtual CME Program]. DBC Pri-Med LLC. https://www.pri-med.com/online-education/virtual-cme-program/bridging-the-gap-pt-1

SOURCE Pri-Med

Related Links

http://pri-med.com

