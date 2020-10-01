Pri-Med Podcasts Streamed More Than 1 Million Times by Primary Care Clinicians

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pri-Med, a leader in continuing medical education, is pleased to announce that primary care clinicians have now streamed Pri-Med Podcasts more than 1 million times. Ranging from 15 to 30 minutes, each podcast provides clinicians with digestible, on-the-go educational content accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. Leading clinician-educators host each episode and share the most recent medical developments in varying formats, including detailed clinical discussions and "ask the expert" sessions.

Launched in 2017 with the weekly Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine series, hosted by Frank J. Domino, MD, a professor of family medicine and community health at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts, Pri-Med Podcasts has become a key source of CME/CE for clinicians nationwide. Franky Speaking is recognized as one of the best podcasts in the industry; it was recently named one of the "Top 5 Podcasts Every Family Physician Should Listen to for Medical Knowledge" by the American Family Physician Community Blog. Pri-Med Institute, the accredited division of Pri-Med, which holds the highest accreditation status from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, began certifying Pri-Med Podcasts for CME credit in May 2019. Since that time, podcast streaming on Pri-Med.com and other platforms has continued to climb. In 2020 alone, consumption of Pri-Med Podcasts has increased 87% year over year.

"The success of this platform highlights the recent changes to the health care education landscape, as we continue to see more digital innovation, along with changes in the ways in which primary care clinicians are consuming content," said Allison Moran, vice president of digital products at Pri-Med. "One million podcast streams is a remarkable engagement milestone and a true testament to the dedication of our community of learners and expert faculty."

Available on Pri-Med.com as well as on popular streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, and Stitcher, Pri-Med Podcasts is an easy way for clinicians to earn CME/CE credits on demand. Popular series include Frankly Speaking About Family Medicine with Dr. Domino; Coffee with Chopra, hosted by Sanjiv Chopra, MD, MACP; and Pain Points, part of the Strategies for Effective Pain Management curriculum supported by Opioid Analgesic REMS Program Companies. Learn more and listen now at www.pri-med.com/podcasts.

