Pria By BLACK+DECKER Named A CES Innovation Awards Honoree by The Consumer Technology Association

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pria™ by BLACK+DECKER™ has been named a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The honorees were announced this evening at CES Unveiled New York, the official kick-off to the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) season.

Pria, an automated medication management and home health care assistant device, launched this fall and is the first consumer healthcare product from STANLEY Healthcare, which provides innovative solutions and technology for safer, more secure, and more efficient care in the home.

Pria by BLACK+DECKER empowers loved ones who desire to maintain independence while staying connected to their families. By employing a HIPAA-compliant platform, the voice-enabled tabletop robot provides caregivers real-time insight into their loved one's adherence to both prescribed and over-the-counter medication therapy and wellbeing through a mobile application. Pria is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers.

"We are honored to have been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association," said Sean O'Brien, director, Health-at-Home Technologies, STANLEY Healthcare. "Pria is positioned to be a breakthrough in consumer healthcare by bringing ease and efficiency to the both the caregiver and the individual in need, and this honor supports that vision."

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association, owner and producer of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Pria by BLACK+DECKER will be on display at the Innovations Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2020. The complete list of CES 2020 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

