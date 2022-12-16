PRIA Healthcare (PRIA) Announces New CEO

Jeffrey Sirek selected to serve as CEO with intention on continuing company's impressive growth

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIA Healthcare (PRIA), a leader in technology-enabled Market Access services that accelerates the adoption and rapid commercialization of innovative healthcare devices and procedures, is elated to announce Jeffrey Sirek as the new CEO. Mr. Sirek brings to PRIA a wide range of leadership experience and a history of successfully building and sustaining high-growth MedTech commercial teams. With over 25 years of experience in both product and service management positions with Publicly held companies and Private Equity-backed businesses, he is the ideal candidate to spearhead PRIA's next stage of growth. Most recently, Mr. Sirek served as CCO of iCad, where he oversaw the companies' commercial efforts of a disruptive AI Technology and Radiation Therapy product.

Jeffrey Sirek, new CEO at PRIA Healthcare

PRIA is a differentiated, tech-enabled service led by industry veterans whose rapid growth has enabled the successful commercialization of new products for Medical Device Startups and Fortune 100 companies. Their primary mission is to partner with medical device companies, healthcare providers, and healthcare organizations to ensure that patients are afforded appropriate coverage for the care that they are prescribed. "I have always been drawn to growth-stage companies and expanding teams. PRIA is a very special opportunity, with the backing and support of Aldrich Capital Partners, to build a world-class brand in the patient-access space. We have such incredibly hardworking, patient-centric and intelligent people on our team, I believe we can expand quickly to grow into this vast, underserved market." Stated Sirek, "I know the best days are ahead at PRIA and I am excited to work closely with the leadership team and Aldrich to establish our strategy and to set clear objectives so we can all execute on our goals." Aldrich's Managing Partner, Raz Zia, said, "We are thrilled to have Jeff lead the PRIA team into this next phase of the company. We are confident in his visionary leadership, commercial expertise, and his ability to successfully drive organic and inorganic strategy, while maintaining an innovative and collaborative culture."

PRIA will leverage Sirek's extensive experience in MedTech operations to drive innovation for both current and future customers as PRIA continues to expand its suite of products and services that support the commercialization process. Sirek grew up in St. Paul Minnesota, graduating from the University of Saint Thomas with a Bachelor's degree in Finance. He resides in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About PRIA Healthcare: Offering Strategic Reimbursement consultation services and Patient Access Solutions to MedTech companies to properly navigate commercialization of new treatments, devices, and innovative therapies, PRIA is a wave-maker in the healthcare arena. The mission, vision, and values of PRIA revolve around patients and liberating newer, safer, and more effective technologies as prescribed by healthcare providers. PRIA advocates on behalf of each patient to overturn insurance denials and negative coverage decisions primarily made by insurance companies. Working hand-in-hand with physicians, and healthcare organizations, PRIA champions for positive coverage and approvals on a case-by-case basis to ensure the treatments prescribed by healthcare providers for the patient's disease state gain insurance coverage, ultimately improving quality of life and positively impacting the overall patient experience. In just 5 short years, PRIA has quintupled in size and shows no signs of deceleration with Mr. Sirek leading the charge. For more information, visit https://www.priahealthcare.com/who-we-help.

