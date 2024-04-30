Price & Ramey Insurance Group Selects Nexsure

Nexsure will help streamline the agency's processes.

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading insurance software and services provider, announced today that Price & Ramey Insurance Group has selected Nexsure as their new agency management system. Nexsure will enable the Kingsport, Tennessee-based agency to streamline processes and improve the overall productivity of the service staff and sales teams.

Since 1914, Price & Ramey Insurance Group Insurance Group Insurance has provided Auto, Home, Health, Business, Liability, and more to its insureds. The Price & Ramey Insurance Group team felt like they were not getting the attention they needed from their previous agency management partner and decided to make a change. They are now moving their 53 users to Nexsure as the team at Price & Ramey Insurance Group saw several improvements and additional capabilities offered by Nexsure over their prior system, including utilizing Nexsure's submission intake and management capabilities for their internal sales team to input data from the field.

The agency was also impressed that within Nexsure, all activity for an account, including electronic deliveries, attachments, and actions, is centralized. Their prior system required them to go to three separate areas of the system to access this client activity. Another key to their decision was service automation, a feature that enables automated communications with clients via email, text, and phone for predefined routine interactions. Price & Ramey Insurance Group is also replacing a third-party CRM product and moving to an integrated partner, recommended by Dyad, to streamline the sales and marketing process.

"Nexsure is the right platform, and Dyad is the right partner for us," said Kellie Weaver, Chief Operations Officer, Price & Ramey Insurance Group. "With Nexsure, we gained additional capabilities that we were missing, and we believe that the Dyad team will give us the attention we deserve."

"Price & Ramey Insurance Group is a great fit for our platform," said Krystin Turner, Vice President of Operations at Dyad. "We are working closely with their team to implement Nexsure so they can gain the many benefits it will provide their organization."

About Price & Ramey Insurance Group

Price & Ramey Insurance Group has seven locations throughout East Tennessee. Over 75% of the business is commercial lines, 22% personal lines, along with life insurance and benefits. While Price & Ramey Insurance Group has seen significant organic growth over the years, they are also in the process of acquiring other independent agencies. For more information, visit priceramey.com.

About Dyad

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

