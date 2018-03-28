Price and Experience Key Reasons Customers Select Online Flower Retailers, J.D. Power Finds

The report measures overall satisfaction with online flower retailers among customers who completed a purchase from an online flower retailer website within the past 12 months. Satisfaction is examined across seven factors (listed in order of importance): competitiveness of pricing; online store services and delivery; in-stock availability of merchandise; usefulness of information; variety of merchandise offered; website/online store; and contact with customer service.

Among the retailers included in the report, ProFlowers ranks highest, earning an overall satisfaction score of 834. This is the fourth consecutive year that ProFlowers ranks highest, showing superior performance in the website/online store and in-stock availability of merchandise factors.

Notable in the report is that among delighted customers (overall satisfaction scores of 900 and above), 80% say they "definitely will" repurchase flowers from the brand, compared with the report average of 56%. Additionally, 90% of delighted customers say they "definitely will" recommend the brand to others, compared with the report average of 66%.

ProFlowers (834) ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction, performing highest in two of the seven factors: website/online store and in-stock availability of merchandise. ProFlowers also performs well in usefulness of information, variety of merchandise offered, and online store services and delivery.

The 2018 Online Flower Retailer Satisfaction Report is based on responses from 1,038 customers who made an online purchase from an online flower retailer in the past 12 months. The report was fielded in February 2018.

For more information about J.D. Power solutions for the retail industry, visit http://www.jdpower.com/ratings/industry/retail.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018041.

