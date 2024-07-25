Price Benowitz, PG Council Chair Jolene Ivey, and Alum Partner Glenn Ivey join forces to distribute 1,000 backpacks at the Annual Project Backpack Event

Second Annual Project Backpack for Elementary Students Set for July 26 in Greater Landover

LANDOVER, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Benowitz is joining forces with Congressman Glenn Ivey and his wife Prince George's County Council Jolene Ivey to distribute 1,000 backpacks to elementary school students. The event will be held on July 26, 2024, at 2413 Pinebrook Ave., Greater Landover, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Event information

The Project Backpack initiative is part of the Summer Daze Block Party, and aims to support students as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Each backpack will be pre-stuffed with essential school supplies and include a small gift for parents. This initiative highlights Price Benowitz's commitment to the local community and its focus on educational support.

"Providing these backpacks ensures that our students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed," said Seth Price, Managing Partner at Price Benowitz. "We saw the Ivey's first-hand concern for the community during Glenn's time as a firm partner and we're excited to team up again for a great cause."

Last year, Price Benowitz hosted a similar event with 500 backpacks at Bladensburg Elementary School. This year's event promises to be even more impactful, with a larger distribution and a central location in Greater Landover. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are proud of our partnership to foster further meaningful impacts for our community's young learners," said Congressman Glenn Ivey.

For more information, please visit https://pricebenowitz.com/project-backpack-2024/ .

About Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Washington DC with offices in Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. The firm was founded by David Benowitz and Seth Price, and since then the two have built up their law firm include 40 lawyers. The law firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury and medical malpractice including criminal defense, trusts and estates, and family law.

SOURCE Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP