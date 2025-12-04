Price Caspino Announces Court Victory on Behalf of SmartStop in Emergency Trade-Secret Protection Action

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Caspino, LP announced today that it has obtained an emergency order from the Orange County Superior Court related to alleged misappropriation of company trade secrets by a former employee of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"). SmartStop is a publicly traded company that develops and operates self-storage facilities across the United States and Canada.

SmartStop recently learned that its former Director of Revenue, Rene Hernandez, had taken confidential and proprietary information in violation of his agreements with the company. According to SmartStop's court filings, the materials at issue include company-wide revenue data, revenue projections and AI-based analytical platforms used to identify revenue-enhancement opportunities.

To protect its intellectual property, SmartStop retained the law firm Price Caspino to pursue immediate legal relief. On Monday, December 1, 2025, Price Caspino attorneys Mike Caspino and Helena Laskey appeared before the Honorable Judge Richard Lee in the Orange County Superior Court seeking an emergency restraining order preventing any further use or possession of the alleged trade-secret materials.

After extensive argument, the Court granted SmartStop's request and issued an emergency order restraining Hernandez from using or retaining the disputed information. The Court also directed Hernandez's counsel to appear and show cause why a preliminary injunction should not be issued. (OCSC Case No. 30-2025-01528578-CU-BC-WJC)

"This emergency order is a significant win for SmartStop and a critical step in protecting the company's proprietary technologies and revenue-related intelligence. SmartStop remains committed to safeguarding its intellectual property and will continue to pursue all appropriate remedies through the legal process," said attorney Mike Caspino.

