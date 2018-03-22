Price Digests Introduces Rich Spec VIN Decoding for Commercial Trailers

The revamped commercial trailer classification features on-demand VIN decoding for customers with API integrations. It is comprised of 42 top manufacturers covering 14 trailer types and 24,343 unique trailer configurations; a significant increase from the 2,312 models in the legacy version of Commercial Trailer Blue Book.

"Price Digests already offers the most in-depth scope of truck and commercial trailer data," explains Dan Smith, managing director for Price Digests. "However, we observed a growing need from our customers, specifically in the insurance industry. As a result, we're excited to introduce more granular solutions for commercial trailers." These new configurations, combined with rich specifications, allow customers to value trailers with a greater deal of precision than ever before.

Web application customers can also look forward to accessing the expanded trailer offering through a new Price Digests application slated for launch in the second quarter of 2018. This completely revamped application will complement the recent introduction of an updated industry-leading tech stack and API platform. Price Digests' well-known legacy products, Truck Blue Book and Commercial Trailer Blue Book, are at the forefront of the overhaul initiative.

