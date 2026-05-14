Price Increases Are Coming -- But Not for Family Heating & Air Conditioning Customers in Indianapolis, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across Central Indiana are beginning to feel the effects of rising costs throughout the HVAC industry. From manufacturing delays to international tariffs on imported equipment, many heating and cooling companies are preparing customers for higher prices on new systems and repairs. However, Family Heating & Air Conditioning is taking a different approach.

Family Heating & Air Conditioning

For years, the family-owned HVAC contractor has focused heavily on American-made equipment as part of its long-term business strategy. Because of that decision, many local homeowners in Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Carmel, Westfield, and Lawrence are currently protected from the steep price increases affecting imported HVAC products.

"As a local company, we have always tried to make decisions that benefit families long-term, not just for the moment," said owner Marcus Morris. "We chose to work with American-made equipment years ago because we believed in the quality, reliability, and support behind those products. Now, that decision is helping our customers avoid many of the unexpected increases happening across the industry."

Many homeowners may not realize how much global supply chain issues and tariffs can affect residential heating and cooling costs. Imported parts and systems are becoming more expensive, which can impact everything from furnace repair service pricing to complete HVAC replacements. Companies that rely heavily on foreign-manufactured equipment are beginning to pass those added expenses onto customers.

Family Heating & Air Conditioning says preparation and consistency have made the difference.

"When you plan ahead and build strong relationships with trusted American manufacturers, you create stability for your customers," Morris said. "We understand families are already dealing with enough rising costs in everyday life. If we can help ease that burden while still delivering dependable HVAC repair, AC service, and furnace repair service, that matters to us."

As temperatures continue to fluctuate throughout Indiana, homeowners are encouraged to stay proactive with maintenance and repairs. Routine AC repair and heating inspections can help extend equipment life, improve energy efficiency, and reduce the risk of emergency breakdowns during extreme weather.

About Family Heating & Air Conditioning

Family Heating & Air Conditioning is a trusted HVAC contractor based in Indianapolis, IN, serving homeowners throughout Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Carmel, Westfield, and Lawrence. The company provides residential HVAC repair, furnace repair service, AC repair, AC service, heating installation, and preventative maintenance with a strong focus on honest service, dependable workmanship, and long-term customer care.

Contact Information

Organization Name: Family Heating & Air Conditioning

Contact Person: Marcus Morris

Phone: 317-785-1633

Address: 4771 N Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Website: www.familyhvac.net

SOURCE Family Heating & Air Conditioning