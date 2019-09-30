Price Reduction on Select Glo CBD Products

Glo Chewables are manufactured in an FDA inspected facility so that every step of the production process is strictly controlled, ensuring that consumers get a consistent CBD dose each time. Glo also utilizes third-party testing to make sure that their ingredients are held to the highest possible standard.

"With our Glo Chewables product line established, we're grateful to be in a position where we are able to reduce our prices to make Glo products more affordable for those in need of the relief they provide," notes Wil Fox, partner and co-founder at Glo. "We have a lot of people reaching out to us to let us know how our CBD products have increased their quality of life, and our number one goal is to give that sense of wellbeing to as many people as possible."

Glo Chewables may be purchased at glocbd.co

About Glo

Glo was founded in 2018, with the goal of creating a strictly FDA-compliant CBD product that could be safely used by any and all consumers. Glo's proprietary chewable CBD tablets are the first of their kind. A bottle of Glo Chewables contains thirty 400mg CBD tablets with 10mg of CBD in each dose. Glo Chewable tablets can be taken at any time.

For more information, please visit glocbd.co . You can also follow Glo on Facebook at tryglocbd, Twitter at glocbd, and Instagram at glocbd.

SOURCE Glo CBD

Related Links

http://glocbd.co

