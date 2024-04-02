Price.com Announces Collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Make Prescription Drugs More Affordable

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step to improve healthcare affordability, Price.com has joined forces with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), marking a notable phase of transparency and ease of access in the prescription drug market. This joint effort aims to help consumers by providing a straightforward platform for comparing drug prices, making prescription medications more affordable.

Price.com Collaborates with Mark Cubans Cost Plus Drug Company.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Price.com in our mission to make prescription drugs more affordable for consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, our commitment to transparent drug pricing has always been unwavering, and with Price.com, we are dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions for all."

RJ Jain, founder and CEO of Price.com, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Teaming up with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is a pivotal step towards achieving our shared goal of improving healthcare affordability and accessibility. Thanks to this collaboration, Price.com users can make informed choices that best suit their health and financial needs."

With competitive pricing from Cost Plus Drugs now integrated into Price.com's advanced price comparison tool — and with Team Cuban Card pricing to follow in the near future — Price.com users have more options for affordable prescription medications closer to home.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) is on a mission to fundamentally change the pharmaceutical industry landscape. As a public-benefit corporation, it places equal importance on its social mission of improving public health and its financial objectives. By adopting a transparent pricing model that includes a standard markup on every drug sold, Cost Plus Drugs demonstrates a firm commitment to affordability and transparency. Launched in January 2022, its online pharmacy, costplusdrugs.com, now offers over 2,300 prescription products, delivering them directly to consumers' doorsteps. The company also facilitates access to Cost Plus Drugs pricing at participating retail pharmacies through the Team Cuban Card, extending its reach and impact. Furthermore, Cost Plus Drugs collaborates with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), and self-insured employers nationwide to offer significant savings on employer-sponsored benefit plans.

About Price.com

Price.com, the all-in-one savings platform, maximizes its users' savings at over 100,000 stores through AI-powered advanced price comparison, online and in-store cash back, coupons, price history, and price alerts. Available for free as desktop and mobile websites, iOS and Android apps, and Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge browser extensions, Price.com is the simplest way to save.

For more information, please visit Price.com and CostPlusDrugs.com .

