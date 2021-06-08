PriceDrone.com Launches with over 100,000 U.S. Online Stores, Offering More Product Choices for Shoppers

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers looking for the best deals on millions of products can rejoice thanks to the launch of PriceDrone's newest website (Pricedrone.com). With the launch of its popular price comparison platform in North America, PriceDrone has made it easier than ever for shoppers to find exciting new shops and products while giving them access to the best prices on a wide variety of goods on the web.

Pricedrone Organic Apple Juice results

PriceDrone is on a mission to revolutionize the online shopping experience by giving consumers access to millions of products at the best possible prices on the web. PriceDrone uses proprietary search engine technology that sets it apart from the competition, which translates to more product options and lower prices for millions of online shoppers across North America.

Leveraging cutting-edge search technology and a commitment to equity for small businesses, PriceDrone can identify thousands of online shops that are normally not visible in other similar search engines. The result is access to millions of products in thousands of consumer categories offered by over 100,000 online shops serving the USA and Canada.

"With over 100,000 online stores already featured on Pricedrone.com, users can discover new shops they wouldn't necessarily find on other search engines or price comparison websites," said Kevin Allman, spokesperson at Pricedrone.com. "This, along with several new features we've introduced, will provide even more choice to consumers when shopping online."

In addition to price comparison features for shoppers, PriceDrone also offers retailers the opportunity to be listed in their search engine results if they are not already listed, widening their potential customer bases—an especially attractive feature for smaller businesses looking to gain exposure.



To learn more or to shop using PriceDrone's search engine, visit https://www.pricedrone.com/

About PriceDrone

PriceDrone is a product search engine giving online shoppers access to millions of products from over 100,000 online shops. PriceDrone seeks to feature shops of all sizes, helping them meet their business growth and profit goals while giving consumers access to exciting new products. Visit https://www.pricedrone.com/ (US) and https://www.pricedrone.co.uk (UK) to learn more.

For more information about PriceDrone or media inquiries, please contact Kevin Allman at +44 07534 327932 or [email protected].

SOURCE Pricedrone.com