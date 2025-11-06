Priceline Launches Cyber Week 2025: Its Biggest Travel Sale of the Year with Savings Up to 99%

Travelers can score unbeatable daily deals and flash sales on hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises and vacation packages during Priceline's biggest travel savings week

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline today announced the launch of its Cyber Week 2025 sale, the brand's largest event of the year and the best time to score unbeatable savings. As the trusted travel platform that makes more travel possible for less, Priceline is offering mystery coupons – including some for 99% off – plus discounts of up to 60% off on packages to top destinations like Tokyo, Paris, Orlando, and Jackson Hole; 50% off on select rental cars; 30% off on hotels; and up to $2,000 in cruise cash. The sale runs from November 10 through December 2.

Priceline’s biggest sale of the year includes massive Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals, plus mystery coupons for up to 99% off.

The event will kick off with early VIP and cardmember perks, followed by daily Black Friday drops that keep the deals coming. Cyber Monday will spotlight limited-time savings on trending destinations, leading into Travel Tuesday with fresh, can't-miss deals for every type of traveler.

What Types of Travel Deals Will Priceline Offer During Cyber Week?

Priceline's Cyber Week event features daily deals and exclusive offers that unlock major savings for travelers on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday. Shoppers can book everything from holiday getaways and family trips to 2026 vacations across hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises, and vacation packages with 24/7 customer support.

Powered by Priceline's proprietary deals engine, which analyzes billions of data points daily to negotiate the best travel deals, Cyber Week offers travelers discounts they won't find anywhere else. Additional limited-time offers include up to $500 off packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, Las Vegas, and Orlando; $100 off hotels in top U.S. destinations like Miami and New York; and extra savings on Hotel, Flight, and Rental Car Express Deals®.

How Much Can Travelers Save on Hotels, Flights, and Vacation Packages with Priceline During Cyber Week?

"Cyber Week is more than a sale – it's when Priceline does what we do best: provide extraordinary savings to help travelers turn travel dreams into real trips," explains Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "Whether it's visiting family, discovering new cities, or taking a long-anticipated vacation, our technology helps travelers experience more of the world without stretching their budget."

New this year, Priceline will also feature exclusive Travel Tuesday hotel savings through its partnership with Walt Disney World Resort, offering discounted stays at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels, available for one day only.

From mystery coupons to curated packages, Priceline brings the joy of discovery within reach. This Cyber Week, every deal is an invitation to explore – because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

Early Access / Pre-Black Friday (11/10-11/20):

How to unlock Priceline's Mystery Coupons Sign up for a mystery coupon for as much as 99% off hotels for Priceline Email Insiders Subscribe by 11/23/25 11:59 pm EST Emails will be sent on 11/24/25 and 12/1/25 All subscribers will receive a mystery coupon: 8,000 will get 99% off, 12,000 will get 50% off, and 20,000 will get 25% off; all other Email Insiders will get 10% off



Get upgraded to VIP Gold Status Book any flight, hotel, or package deal and earn a VIP status upgrade through 6/30/26 Existing VIP Gold and Platinum members can save $20 on any Hotel Express Deals ® with code TOPTIER



Snag an extra $20 off Rental Car Express Deals ® with code RENTAL20

with code RENTAL20 Cardmembers get 15% offon select hotels, flights, rental cars, and packages when paying with a Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa®

Black Friday Kickoff (11/20-11/23):

Take an extra 10% off Hotel Express Deals ® with code CYBERWEEK10

with code CYBERWEEK10 Score up to 30% off select hotels in trending destinations such as Key West, Maui and Austin

in trending destinations such as Key West, Maui and Austin Get up to $2,000 in cruise cash to spend on board with your cruise booking

to spend on board with your cruise booking Save up to 60% when you bundle your hotel + flight or rental car for your next vacation — with deals to Bali, Seoul, Lisbon, Tokyo, Vancouver, and more

for your next vacation — with deals to Bali, Seoul, Lisbon, Tokyo, Vancouver, and more Snag up to 50% off Flight Express Deals ®

Get an extra $20 off Rental Car Express Deals ® with code RENTAL20

with code RENTAL20 Take 15% off select activities and tours on Priceline Experiences with code EXP15

Black Friday Daily Deal Drops (11/24-11/28):

Deal Drop 1 (11/24): Save an extra 15% on Hotel Express Deals ® for VIP Members with code FRESHSTART; plus, save up to 50% on Rental Car Express Deals ®

Save an for VIP Members with code FRESHSTART; plus, save Deal Drop 2 (11/25): Save $50 on $400+ bookings in the Priceline app with code ONLYINAPP (valid on any coupon-eligible deal)

Save in the Priceline app with code ONLYINAPP (valid on any coupon-eligible deal) Deal Drop 3 (11/26): Save up to an extra $75 on Hotel Express Deals ® in top destinations with code WHERENEXT

Save up to an in top destinations with code WHERENEXT Deal Drop 4 (11/27): Save up to $500 on hotel + flight or rental car packages to Mexico, the Caribbean, Las Vegas, and Orlando with code PACKANDGO

Save to Mexico, the Caribbean, Las Vegas, and Orlando with code PACKANDGO Deal Drop 5 (11/28 only): Save 20% on Hotel Express Deals® for 2026 travel with code BOOK2026

Cyber Weekend Extended (11/29-11/30):

Check back for continued deals throughout the weekend including:

Save up to 30% off on thousands of hotels

Enjoy up to 60% off packages

Get up to 25% off select rental car brands

Receive up to $2,000 cruise cash on your cruise booking

Cyber Monday Deals (12/1):

Take up to an extra $100 off hotels in this year's Top 20 hotspots , including Miami, San Diego, New York, Boston, and more with code CYBERSAVINGS

, including Miami, San Diego, New York, Boston, and more with code CYBERSAVINGS Cardmembers enjoy 20% off on select hotels, flights, rental cars, and packages when paying with a Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card

Travel Tuesday Offers (12/2):

Save an extra $100 on Disney Resorts Collection hotels with code TTDISNEY25 (minimum $400 spend)

with code TTDISNEY25 (minimum $400 spend) Unlock 15% off hotels sitewide — or 20% in the Priceline app — with code TRAVELTUES (valid on any coupon-eligible deal for 2+ nights)

— with code TRAVELTUES (valid on any coupon-eligible deal for 2+ nights) Save up to $650 when you bundle your hotel + flight or rental car for your next vacation with code BUNDLEBIG

How Can Travelers Save on Holiday Travel with Priceline after Cyber Week?

With its proprietary deals engine and award-winning VIP loyalty program, Priceline makes it easier than ever for travelers to unwrap great holiday savings and book confidently — all in one place.

For those who miss Cyber Week, the deals don't stop then. Priceline's annual Season of Savings is set to begin on December 3 with a full month of additional travel deals. To check out all of Priceline's holiday offers, visit Priceline.com/cyberweek or download the Priceline app .

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

