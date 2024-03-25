Priceline Takes Flight as Breeze Airways' First-Ever OTA Partner

Just in time for Spring Break, travelers can now book Breeze airfares directly through Priceline

NORWALK, Conn. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Priceline, the iconic innovator of online travel, and Breeze Airways, the U.S.' Seriously Nice™ NLCC, or 'Nice Low Cost Carrier,' announced a first-to-market partnership. Priceline is the first online travel agency (OTA) to establish a direct API connection to Breeze, which provides its customers direct access to Breeze Airways' inventory.

Breeze Airways

Just in time for Spring Break and the peak summer travel season, all of Breeze's 170 routes are now available directly to Priceline customers. The partnership represents the alignment of both brands' shared missions to deliver quality and value to travelers. Since launching in 2021, Breeze has quickly become known for affordable, yet elevated flight experiences. Extending these additional underserved routes to its customers is another way Priceline is fulfilling its mission to help customers get to their happy place for a happy price.

"Priceline is proud to be the first OTA to introduce these routes with Breeze," said Brigit Zimmerman, Priceline's Chief Commercial Officer. "The collaboration with Breeze Airways marks an exciting expansion of our offerings, reinforcing our commitment to offering unparalleled travel opportunities and best-in-class deals for our customers."

"We're excited to work with Priceline, our first-ever OTA partner, to bring Breeze flights to a broader audience," said Lukas Johnson, Breeze's Chief Commercial Officer. "Now Priceline's many users have another way to book their next getaway on Breeze."

Breeze Airways inventory is now live on Priceline. In addition to airfares, customers will soon be able to purchase ancillaries and Breeze's Nice, Nicer and Nicest bundles directly on Priceline as well.

To book a Breeze flight to your favorite destination, visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline App.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 51 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

SOURCE Priceline