TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceMDs, the 2017 top winner of the Diamond ABBY Award for Innovations in Healthcare, announces the expansion of its Surgery Cost Containment product to Workers' Compensation.

PriceMDs was the top Winner of the Diamond ABBY Award, selected from nine Finalist companies who presented at the ABBY Awards ceremony in Long Beach, CA.

PriceMDs has developed a National Directory of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Surgeons who accept an all-inclusive, bundled price for the most common Workers Compensation elective surgical procedures. This price includes Surgeons visits prior to a procedure, professional, facility, implants, imaging and pharmacy fees. Our Bundled, Transparent Pricing is lower than State Law established rates in most cases.

PriceMDs.com, Inc. provides customers with a comprehensive price discovery platform through its proprietary website and patent pending search engine which is accessed before a procedure.

PriceMDs' proprietary patent-pending platform enables Workers' Compensation Payers, Third Party Administrator's to significantly reduce the cost of elective surgical procedures by allowing case managers to direct members to high-quality healthcare providers, ASCs, who offer lower cost, bundled pricing for a wide range of surgical procedures.

PriceMDs' national directory consists of over 1,000+ Ambulatory Surgical Centers and 12,000+ plus high-quality Surgeons offering over 400 outpatient surgical procedures at discounted, bundled rates.

For additional information, please contact PriceMDs Workers' Compensation Division at (800) 215-4930 or visit www.pricemds.com

Related Links

PriceMD's Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3VrtKn_1dI

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pricemds-brings-its-low-cost-health-care-bundle-program-to-workers-compensation-300625165.html

SOURCE PriceMDs