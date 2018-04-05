PriceMDs Brings Its Low-Cost Health Care Bundle Program to Workers' Compensation
14:15 ET
TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceMDs, the 2017 top winner of the Diamond ABBY Award for Innovations in Healthcare, announces the expansion of its Surgery Cost Containment product to Workers' Compensation.
PriceMDs has developed a National Directory of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Surgeons who accept an all-inclusive, bundled price for the most common Workers Compensation elective surgical procedures. This price includes Surgeons visits prior to a procedure, professional, facility, implants, imaging and pharmacy fees. Our Bundled, Transparent Pricing is lower than State Law established rates in most cases.
PriceMDs.com, Inc. provides customers with a comprehensive price discovery platform through its proprietary website and patent pending search engine which is accessed before a procedure.
PriceMDs' proprietary patent-pending platform enables Workers' Compensation Payers, Third Party Administrator's to significantly reduce the cost of elective surgical procedures by allowing case managers to direct members to high-quality healthcare providers, ASCs, who offer lower cost, bundled pricing for a wide range of surgical procedures.
PriceMDs' national directory consists of over 1,000+ Ambulatory Surgical Centers and 12,000+ plus high-quality Surgeons offering over 400 outpatient surgical procedures at discounted, bundled rates.
For additional information, please contact PriceMDs Workers' Compensation Division at (800) 215-4930 or visit www.pricemds.com
