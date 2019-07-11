Pricepulse's Artificial Intelligence helps users save on Amazon

SILICON VALLEY, California, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year there will be 48 hours of sales during Amazon Prime Day, on July 15 and 16. More than 6 billion dollars in sales are expected. Pricepulse is an innovative app that will help thousands of users find the lowest prices on Amazon, not only on these special sale days, but whenever they need to make a purchase on the site.

"Practically all products sold on Amazon change their selling prices constantly, and the majority do so within a range of more than 40%; therefore, knowing when the correct moment to make a purchase is the best way to save money," said Hernán Botbol, CEO and Founder of Pricepulse, the intelligent discount app on Amazon.

Pricepulse , the app the whole world is talking about, has become an ally for purchasing on Amazon. This innovative mobile application not only helps its users find sales, but also to save 25% or more on their purchases on that platform. The app is free, and is available for the Android Google Play and IOS Apple Store operating systems.

How does it work?

Pricepulse creates artificial intelligence models that predict the future behavior of prices on Amazon, thus allowing users to find the best sales and the ideal moment to make a purchase on Amazon. Users can subscribe to products they would like to purchase, and to products they purchase frequently. Using mathematical models, the app recommends the best time to purchase those products to the user.

In addition, users can create a Product Watch List, which advises them on whether it is better to purchase or wait, for each product, with the goal of saving significant amounts of money. In addition, Pricepulse notifies users about when there are sales on products similar to those they purchase regularly. It does not matter if products are already on sale: Pricepulse will always find other sales and ways to save money.

More about the app

Pricepulse was created and is managed by Hernán Botbol. A co-founder of Taringa.net, its CTO was also the first developer of Taringa, who led the development of the entire platform. Pricepulse , developed in Silicon Valley, has already received investments from Angel Investors (including the first investor in Uber). Less than one year after its creation, it already has more than 50,000 users registered, and hundreds of thousands of dollars generated in savings.

The app is available for the Android Google Play and IOS Apple Store operating systems.

Download images of the app: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9kxzm92xgcohmxi/Pricepulse%20Images.zip?dl=0

