Pricer announces first successful pilot of Pricer Avenue™ platform, together with East of England Co-op, UK

Key highlights

East of England Co-op of the UK is the first retailer to validate Pricer Avenue™ in a live grocery environment, with further pilots following shortly in Europe and Asia

The initial successful pilot confirms readiness for commercial deployment in 2026

Validates the functionality of a scalable, battery-free shelf-edge platform

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer today announced the successful completion of its first pilot installation of Pricer Avenue™, an innovative communications platform delivering high-value, shelf-edge digital experiences, in partnership with East of England Co-op, a leading 120-store grocery retailer operating across the East of England.

Positioned at the heart of physical retail, the shelf edge is increasingly the new frontline for store performance, customer experience, and daily operations. The pilot was deployed across high-value in-store zones and complements East of England Co-op's existing use of Pricer electronic shelf labels (ESLs).

Pricer Avenue™ adds a larger-format displays, powered shelf-edge layer that extends ESL functionality beyond pricing – supporting clearer communication, more effective promotions, and richer in-aisle communication at the point of decision.

"Avenue is bringing new energy to our key promotional areas. It's a big step toward delivering a store experience that's ready for the future," said Rob Smith, Technology Officer at East of England Co-op, adding: "The new shared Floating Canvas feature opens up fresh ways to talk to customers. It lets us highlight specific products, deliver rich brand storytelling and drive promotional engagement – right at the shelf edge."

Pricer Avenue™ is built around a battery-free, powered rail system that delivers continuous power directly through the shelf edge. The modular design supports larger, more impactful displays and the visual linking of multiple labels into a shared canvas – opening new possibilities for campaigns, brand presence, and in-aisle engagement without increasing operational complexity.

"Seeing Pricer Avenue™ live in-store and delivering value for a customer is an important milestone," said Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer at Pricer. "It's designed to meet modern shopper expectations for more and better information, simplify in-store execution, and create new opportunities for branding and a new revenue stream at the shelf edge."

Following this successful pilot, Pricer is shortly launching additional pilots in Europe and Asia. Rob Smith and Finn Wikander, together with the full Pricer management, will be available at NRF 2026, where Pricer Avenue™ will be officially rolled out for sales.

For more information, please contact:

For interview requests during NRF:

Sidney Naliwajka, +1 470-721-500

[email protected]

Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer, +46-70-523 30 77

Anna Gnyria, Global Marketing Manager, +46-73-638 63 64

Learn more about Pricer Avenue™:

www.pricer.com/priceravenue

www.pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail technology landscape, empowering leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, Pricer delivers scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered more than 350 million electronic shelf labels to over 28,000 stores in more than 70 countries.

For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-announces-first-successful-pilot-of-pricer-avenue--platform--together-with-east-of-england-co,c4288770

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/4288770/3863244.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/pricer/i/rob-smith-eoe-co-op,c3498694 Rob Smith EoE Co op

SOURCE PRICER