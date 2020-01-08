Pricer Makes Real-Time Work at NRF 2020 - Highlighting Innovation and Proven Implementations

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At NRF Big Show 2020, leading Electronic Shelf Label company Pricer will present world-class implementations of store transformation and digitalization, with solutions that utilize real-time technology and innovation. At the show, the company will showcase several examples from leading global retail brands and share key learnings.

"NRF has always been key to our focus on serving both the US and global smart retail market," says Helena Holmgren, CEO at Pricer. "We are looking forward to present our industry leading vision for delivering foundational real-time capabilities for our customers."

NRF 2020 is one of the leading retail technology trade shows in the world and is held in New York, on January 12-14, 2020. Pricer will be present at booth #5773 and Pricer Head of Americas, Charles Jackson, will also host a Big Ideas seminar titled "ESL Digital Tag 4.0: Challenges and Solutions to Scaled Deployments Across USA", citing examples of scaled Pricer deployments.

"We are excited to share our successful real-world implementations across top global retail brands and our learnings from actual implementation experience," says Charles Jackson, Head of Americas. "We will show how our solutions continue to close the gap between consumers expectations and the experience retail stores can deliver today. Featuring capabilities beyond real-time pricing like 'click and collect' cost saving execution tools, advanced centralized cloud-based management, integration with waste management and shelf optimization systems are all key to transforming both store efficiency and the customer experience."

To learn more about how real-time impacts store transformation and digitalization, please visit https://go.pricer.com/nrf-2020 or go directly to booth #5773 at NRF 2020.

About Pricer

Pricer AB, founded in Sweden in 1991, listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm, is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

