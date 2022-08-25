Prices Per Item Dipped as Basket Quantities Grew, According to Grocery Doppio's July 2022 Digital Grocery Performance Card

Incisiv and Wynshop recently launched Grocery Doppio as an independent source of grocery data, monthly reports reveal fresh insights on industry performance.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisiv , a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, today revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Card for July 2022 . Compared to June 2022, the average price of an item in a digital basket decreased by $0.2 and the average basket size increased by 1.8%. The report is now available for download on Grocery Doppio , a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth.

Grocery Doppio brings together rich, research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, inspiring perspectives, and deep performance benchmarks that identify improvement opportunities for grocery retailers. The site is designed specifically to help grocery and food executives optimize their digital and in-store channels and accelerate growth profitably.

Grocery Doppio's "State of Digital Grocery Performance Card" for July 2022

The monthly State of Digital Grocery Performance Cards are one of many resources available on the Grocery Doppio website. The reports are built around data analysis of over 1 million shopper orders and survey results from more than 14,000 shoppers and 1,400 U.S. grocery executives.

Some of the key findings from the July 2022 Performance Card include:

Digital grocery sales continue to increase

12.9% of July, 2022 grocery sales were digital, a 5.7% increase from June, 2022





Share of third-party sales continue to dip

22.5% of July, 2022 digital grocery orders were through third parties, a decline of 2.3% from June, 2022





Digital basket sizes are rising

Average July, 2022 basket size increased by 1.8% and by 2 items from June, 2022



$75 is the new average basket size for a digital grocery order

Average price of an item in a digital basket decreased by $0.20 in July, 2022

"After an inflation-driven dip in digital grocery sales in Q2, it is good to see strong digital growth return once again," noted Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisv and Grocery Doppio."Grocery shoppers' initial response to inflation—spending less and buying fewer items—seems now to have been replaced with savvier shopping habits. Customers are being more selective about the items they choose and opting to buy directly from grocers rather than through intermediaries."

"Digital grocery continues to robustly expand, despite the re-opening of physical stores post pandemic," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Strategy Officer at Wynshop. "Counter-intuitive outcomes like this underscore the importance to grocery decision makers of having a regular, highly-reliable source of information so that they can optimize their digital strategy and continue to refine their omni-channel order and fulfillment capabilities. Wynshop is pleased to partner with Incisiv to offer this on Grocery Doppio."

