PriceSmart Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), today announced its results of operations for the fiscal year 2019 fourth quarter and full year, which ended on August 31, 2019.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 increased 3.0% to $801.3 million compared to $777.9 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, net merchandise sales increased 3.7% to $768.9 million from $741.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $20.5 million, or 2.7%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 43 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2019 compared to 41 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2018.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 41 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 1.5% for the 13-week period ended September 1, 2019 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $19.9 million or 2.7% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the quarter of $32.0 million compared to operating income of $27.2 million in the prior year. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $20.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 as compared to $19.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Total revenues, for the twelve months ended August 31, 2019, increased 1.8% to $3,224.0 million compared to $3,166.7 million in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales, for warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months, decreased 0.6% for the 52-week period ended September 1, 2019 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $96.0 million, or 3.2%, versus the prior year.

For the twelve months ended August 31, 2019, the Company recorded operating income of $115.2 million and net income attributable to PriceSmart of $73.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share. During the twelve months ended August 31, 2018, the Company recorded operating income of $126.1 million and net income of $74.3 million, or $2.44 per diluted share.

The Company will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019 on October 29, 2019.

The Company reports comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period.

The term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates we use to convert net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates, and the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on the Company's results permits investors to understand better our underlying performance.

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 209-8211 toll free, or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart, Inc. call. A digital replay will be available through November 6, 2019, following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 10134778.

PriceSmart Announces Management Transition

Maarten Jager, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, has offered and the Company has accepted his resignation due to personal reasons. Maarten is getting married early next year and has made the decision to move back east to be closer to family. The transition plan is for Mr. Jager to remain with PriceSmart through January 10, 2020 and he will make himself available to enable a smooth transition for his successor.

"PriceSmart had a solid finish to Fiscal 2019 and made significant progress, while undergoing change and dealing with challenges. The Company is on solid footing with an excellent balance sheet, strong cash flows, improving sales and margins, expedited growth and an active real estate pipeline. I want to take this opportunity to thank PriceSmart, the Board of Directors and our CEO Sherry Bahrambeygui for the opportunity to serve as CFO," Jager concluded.

Sherry Bahrambeygui commented "During Maarten's tenure as our CFO, he has recruited and developed talent and increased the role and positive impact of the Finance team on our business. We recognize family is a first priority and offer our congratulations and best wishes to Maarten in his future personal and professional endeavors."

"As we proceed with Fiscal Year 2020, we have a strong management team and high quality Finance department. We will proceed as planned to capitalize on our initiatives, drive sales, expedite club openings, develop omni-channel capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to The Six Rights. We will continue to build on our positive momentum," Bahrambeygui concluded.

The Company will be conducting a formal search for the position.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart operates 44 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (seven each in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad; three each in Guatemala and Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company is currently constructing and plans to open warehouse clubs in San Cristobal, Guatemala in November 2019; Liberia, Costa Rica in the summer of 2020; and Bogota, Colombia in the fall of 2020. The Company also plans to build new warehouse clubs in Portmore, Jamaica and Bucaramanga, Colombia and open them in the fall of 2020. Once these five new clubs are open, the Company will operate 49 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart is expanding its omni-channel capabilities, including through its e-commerce platform, by investing in and integrating the technology, talent and cross-border logistics infrastructure obtained as part of the acquisition of a company in March 2018. PriceSmart expects these investments and this integration to enhance the membership shopping experience, drive efficiencies and fuel sales growth. The Company acquired by PriceSmart also operates a legacy (marketplace and casillero) business through the Aeropost brand in 38 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of which overlap with markets where PriceSmart operates its warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flow, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 29, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Maarten O. Jager, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



August 31,

August 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:























Net merchandise sales

$ 768,906

$ 741,307

$ 3,091,648

$ 3,053,754 Export sales



7,667



13,329



30,981



40,581 Membership income



13,432



12,891



52,149



50,821 Other revenue and income



11,295



10,339



49,140



21,546 Total revenues



801,300



777,866



3,223,918



3,166,702 Operating expenses:























Cost of goods sold:























Net merchandise sales



652,070



632,271



2,648,665



2,610,111 Export sales



7,388



12,840



29,524



38,740 Non-merchandise



4,308



5,690



17,502



7,669 Selling, general and administrative:























Warehouse club and other operations



79,662



73,776



307,823



291,488 General and administrative



24,597



25,294



101,432



88,461 Pre-opening expenses



967



50



2,726



913 Asset impairment



—



—



—



1,929 Loss on disposal of assets



344



752



1,079



1,339 Total operating expenses



769,336



750,673



3,108,751



3,040,650 Operating income



31,964



27,193



115,167



126,052 Other income (expense):























Interest income



365



277



1,489



1,415 Interest expense



(990)



(1,462)



(3,939)



(5,071) Other income (expense), net



425



279



(1,607)



192 Total other income (expense)



(200)



(906)



(4,057)



(3,464) Income before provision for income taxes and income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



31,764



26,287



111,110



122,588 Provision for income taxes



(10,839)



(7,227)



(37,560)



(48,177) Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(13)



(11)



(61)



(8) Net income

$ 20,912

$ 19,049

$ 73,489

$ 74,403 Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(239)



(53)



(298)



(75) Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$ 20,673

$ 18,996

$ 73,191

$ 74,328 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share available for distribution:























Basic

$ 0.67

$ 0.62

$ 2.40

$ 2.44 Diluted

$ 0.67

$ 0.62

$ 2.40

$ 2.44 Shares used in per share computations:























Basic



30,205



30,143



30,195



30,115 Diluted



30,205



30,143



30,195



30,115 Dividends per share

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.70

$ 0.70

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)





August 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 102,653

$ 93,460 Short-term restricted cash



54



405 Short-term investments



17,045



32,304 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $144 as of August 31, 2019 and $97 as of August 31, 2018, respectively.



9,872



8,859 Merchandise inventories



331,273



321,025 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $2,736 and $0 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



30,999



31,800 Total current assets



491,896



487,853 Long-term restricted cash



3,529



3,049 Property and equipment, net



671,151



594,403 Goodwill



46,101



46,329 Other intangibles, net



12,576



14,980 Deferred tax assets



15,474



10,166 Other non-current assets (includes $0 and $4,364 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



44,987



48,854 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates



10,697



10,758 Total Assets

$ 1,296,411

$ 1,216,392 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 7,540

$ — Accounts payable



286,219



255,739 Accrued salaries and benefits



25,401



22,836 Deferred income



25,340



23,018 Income taxes payable



4,637



4,636 Other accrued expenses



32,442



28,281 Long-term debt, current portion



25,875



14,855 Total current liabilities



407,454



349,365 Deferred tax liability



2,015



1,894 Long-term portion of deferred rent



11,198



8,885 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion



5,069



4,622 Long-term debt, net of current portion



63,711



87,720 Other long-term liabilities (includes $2,910 and $502 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $5,421 and $4,715 for post-employment plans as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively)



8,685



5,268 Total Liabilities



498,132



457,754



























Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,461,359 and 31,372,752 shares issued and 30,538,788 and 30,460,353 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



443,084



432,882 Tax benefit from stock-based compensation



11,486



11,486 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(144,339)



(121,216) Retained earnings



525,804



473,954 Less: treasury stock at cost, 924,332 shares as of August 31, 2019 and 912,399 shares as of August 31, 2018



(38,687)



(39,107) Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders



797,351



758,002 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



928



636 Total stockholders' equity



798,279



758,638 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 1,296,411

$ 1,216,392

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pricesmart.com

