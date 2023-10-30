PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 10.0%

COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

$0.49 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

$0.65 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, NET OF $0.30 TAX SETTLEMENT CHARGE

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 52 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 9.5% to $1.12 billion compared to $1.02 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, net merchandise sales increased 10.0% to $1.09 billion from $989.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 6.4% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $36.2 million, or 3.6%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 51 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2023 compared to 50 warehouse clubs in operation as of August 31, 2022.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 50 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 8.8% for the 13-week period ended September 3, 2023 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended September 3, 2023 increased 5.2%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 3.6% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal fourth quarter of $32.1 million compared to operating income of $39.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily due to a $9.2 million charge to settle minimum tax litigation in one of our markets and a $5.7 million asset impairment charge and related closure costs.

Net income attributable to PriceSmart decreased to $15.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $23.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a $0.30 per diluted share negative impact related to the settlement of minimum tax litigation and an $0.18 per diluted share negative impact for an asset impairment charge and related closure costs.

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $20.4 million, or an adjusted $0.65 per diluted share, inclusive of a negative impact of $0.30 per diluted share for costs related to the reserve for the minimum tax settlement, compared to adjusted net income of $23.3 million, or an adjusted $0.75 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $57.2 million, inclusive of the $9.2 million minimum tax settlement, compared to $56.6 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenues for the twelve months ended August 31, 2023 increased 8.5% to $4.41 billion compared to $4.07 billion in the prior year. For fiscal year 2023, net merchandise sales increased 9.0% to $4.30 billion from $3.94 billion in the comparable prior year period. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 8.3% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $27.6 million, or 0.7%, versus the same period in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 50 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 7.1% for the 52-week period ended September 3, 2023 compared to the comparable 52-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 52 weeks ended September 3, 2023 increased 6.3%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 0.8% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during fiscal year 2023 of $184.5 million compared to operating income of $167.1 million in the prior year period, which includes a $9.2 million charge to settle minimum tax litigation in one of our markets and a $5.7 million asset impairment charge and related closure costs.

Net income attributable to PriceSmart increased 4.5% to $109.2 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2023 compared to $104.5 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022. This increase includes a $0.30 per diluted share negative impact related to the settlement of minimum tax litigation and an $0.18 per diluted share negative impact for an asset impairment charge and related closure costs.

Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart for fiscal year 2023 was $126.5 million, or an adjusted $4.06 per diluted share, inclusive of a negative impact of $0.30 per diluted share for costs related to the reserve for the minimum tax settlement, compared to adjusted net income of $103.1 million, or an adjusted $3.33 per diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 was $275.7 million, inclusive of the $9.2 million minimum tax settlement, compared to $234.9 million in the same period last year.

Minimum Tax Case and Asset Impairment and Closure Costs

As referenced above, during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, we recorded a $7.2 million charge to settle a minimum tax payment dispute in one of the countries in which we operate. The country is one of the two countries where we operate that imposes a minimum tax based on a percentage of sales rather than income. Of the $7.2 million charge, $1.0 million is a reserve we recorded against an income tax receivable for one of the tax years for which we sought a refund and the remaining $6.2 million is an accrual for the unpaid years of the dispute in which we made tax payments using the original computation based on taxable income. As part of the settlement, going forward we will pay the higher of the minimum tax or the amount based on taxable income at the statutory rate. As a result, we have accrued an additional $2.0 million of minimum tax for fiscal year 2023. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, we recorded $5.7 million of asset impairment and closure costs primarily related to the write down of the assets of our Trinidad sustainable packaging plant to their estimated fair value upon our decision to seek to sell the plant.

Stock Buyback Program Update

PriceSmart has successfully completed the $75 million share repurchase program that we announced in July. We purchased a total of approximately 1,007,000 shares of our common stock under the program. The repurchases were made on the open market pursuant to a trading plan established pursuant to Rule 10(b)5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which permits common stock to be repurchased at a time that we might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws or self-imposed trading restrictions. We do not expect to continue repurchases or adopt a new repurchase plan at this time. However, the Board of Directors could choose to commence another program in the future at its discretion after its review of the Company's financial performance and anticipated capital requirements.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Conference Call Information

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 52 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras and El Salvador, two in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open a warehouse club in Escuintla, Guatemala on November 30, 2023 and a warehouse club in Santa Ana, El Salvador in early 2024. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 54 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related factors and challenges, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022 Revenues:













Net merchandise sales $ 1,088,981

$ 989,867

$ 4,300,706

$ 3,944,817 Export sales 8,054

12,613

31,741

45,217 Membership income 17,242

15,585

66,048

60,887 Other revenue and income 3,916

3,305

13,347

15,172 Total revenues 1,118,193

1,021,370

4,411,842

4,066,093 Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold:













Net merchandise sales 919,211

836,424

3,622,354

3,340,062 Export sales 7,624

11,987

30,157

43,074 Non-merchandise —

—

—

1,809 Selling, general and administrative:













Warehouse club and other operations 110,578

96,891

417,272

378,161 General and administrative 34,509

36,654

134,783

133,185 Reserve for AMT settlement 7,179

—

7,179

— Separation costs associated with Chief Executive

Officer departure —

—

7,747

— Pre-opening expenses 848

65

1,432

1,471 Asset impairment and closure costs 5,658

—

5,658

— Loss on disposal of assets 449

384

744

1,265 Total operating expenses 1,086,056

982,405

4,227,326

3,899,027 Operating income 32,137

38,965

184,516

167,066 Other expense:













Interest income 3,611

661

9,871

2,201 Interest expense (2,710)

(2,787)

(11,020)

(9,611) Other expense, net (2,361)

(1,402)

(14,156)

(3,235) Total other expense (1,460)

(3,528)

(15,305)

(10,645) Income before provision for income taxes and loss of

unconsolidated affiliates 30,677

35,437

169,211

156,421 Provision for income taxes (15,304)

(12,129)

(59,951)

(51,858) Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 8

(4)

(55)

(10) Net income 15,381

23,304

109,205

104,553 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest —

—

—

(19) Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. $ 15,381

$ 23,304

$ 109,205

$ 104,534 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share

available for distribution:













Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.75

$ 3.51

$ 3.38 Diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.75

$ 3.50

$ 3.38 Shares used in per share computations:













Basic 30,796

30,620

30,763

30,591 Diluted 30,832

30,368

30,786

30,600

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



August 31

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 239,984

237,710 Short-term restricted cash 2,865

3,013 Short-term investments 91,081

11,160 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $67 as of August 31, 2023 and

$103 as of August 31, 2022, respectively 17,904

13,391 Merchandise inventories 471,407

464,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $0 and $2,761 as of August 31, 2023

and August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments) 53,866

43,894 Total current assets 877,107

773,579 Long-term restricted cash 9,353

10,650 Property and equipment, net 850,328

757,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 114,201

111,810 Goodwill 43,110

43,303 Deferred tax assets 32,039

28,355 Other non-current assets (includes $7,817 and $11,884 as of August 31, 2023 and

August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments) 68,991

72,928 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 10,479

10,534 Total Assets $ 2,005,608

$ 1,808,400 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term borrowings 8,679

10,608 Accounts payable 453,229

408,407 Accrued salaries and benefits 45,441

44,097 Deferred income 32,613

29,228 Income taxes payable 9,428

7,243 Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $1,913 and $82 as of

August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively, for the fair value of derivative

instruments) 57,273

38,667 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,621

7,491 Long-term debt, current portion 20,193

33,715 Total current liabilities 634,477

579,456 Deferred tax liability 1,936

2,165 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion 5,045

5,215 Long-term operating lease liabilities 122,195

118,496 Long-term debt, net of current portion 119,487

103,556 Other long-term liabilities (includes $3,321 and $0 for the fair value of derivative

instruments and $12,105 and $8,440 for post-employment plans as of August 31, 2023

and August 31, 2022, respectively) 15,425

8,439 Total Liabilities 898,565

817,327 Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,934,900 and

31,697,590 shares issued and 30,976,941 and 30,904,826 shares outstanding (net of

treasury shares) as of August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 497,434

481,406 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (163,992)

(195,586) Retained earnings 817,559

736,894 Less: treasury stock at cost, 957,959 shares as of August 31, 2023 and 792,764 shares as

of August 31, 2022 (43,961)

(31,644) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,107,043

991,073 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,005,608

$ 1,808,400

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables calculate the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net merchandise sales - constant currency, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

The adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share metrics are important measures used by management to compare the performance of core operating results between periods. We define adjusted net income as net income, as reported, adjusted for: separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer, gain on the sale of our Aeropost subsidiary, the write off of approximately $2.0 million of credits with Aeropost we determined we were unlikely to be able to use, the write off certain Aeropost receivables in connection with the settlement of indemnification claims by the buyer of the Aeropost business, the write-off of certain VAT receivables following unfavorable court rulings, asset impairment on our assets held for sale and closure costs, the gain on the acquisition of a building, and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income. We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurate year-over-year comparisons for our net income and net income per diluted share by excluding items are not the result of our normal operations.

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022 Net income attributable to PriceSmart as reported $ 15,381

$ 23,304

$ 109,205

$ 104,534 Adjustments:













Separation costs associated with Chief Executive

Officer departure (1) —

—

7,747

— Gain on sale of Aeropost subsidiary (2) —

—

—

(2,736) Aeropost-related write-offs (3) —

—

2,786

— VAT receivable write-off (4) —

—

2,309

— Asset impairment and closure costs (5) 5,658

—

5,658

— Gain on acquisition of building (6) (948)

—

(948)

— Tax impact of adjustments to net income (7) 266

—

(284)

1,280 Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart $ 20,357

$ 23,304

$ 126,473

$ 103,078















Net income attributable to PriceSmart per diluted

share $ 0.49

$ 0.75

$ 3.50

$ 3.38 Separation costs associated with Chief Executive

Officer departure —

—

0.23

— Gain on sale of Aeropost subsidiary —

—

—

(0.05) Aeropost-related write-offs —

—

0.09

— VAT receivable write-off —

—

0.08

— Asset impairment and closure costs 0.18

—

0.18

— Gain on acquisition of building (0.02)

—

(0.02)

— Adjusted net income attributable to PriceSmart per

diluted share $ 0.65

$ 0.75

$ 4.06

$ 3.33





(1) Reflects $7.7 million of separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer in February 2023. (2) Reflects a gain of $2.7 million associated with the sale of our Aeropost subsidiary in October 2021. (3) Reflects $2.1 million of Aeropost related write-offs in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $660,000 of a receivable written-off in connection with the settlement in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 of a claim for indemnification from the buyer of the Aeropost business. (4) Reflects $2.3 million of VAT receivables related to prior periods deemed not recoverable and written-off in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 following unfavorable court rulings. (5) Reflects $5.7 million of impairment charges primarily related to the write down of assets in connection with our decision in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 to seek to sell our Trinidad sustainable packaging plant. (6) Reflects a $950,000 gain related to a building we acquired upon the early termination of a lease in which we were the lessor of the land on which the building was constructed by and abandoned by one of our tenants. (7) Reflects the tax effect of the above-mentioned adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income; other income (expense), net; separation costs associated with Chief Executive Officer departure; asset impairment and closure costs; Aeropost write-offs; the write-off of certain VAT receivables following unfavorable court rulings. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022

August 31,

2023

August 31,

2022 Net income attributable to PriceSmart as reported $ 15,381

$ 23,304

$ 109,205

$ 104,534 Adjustments:













Interest expense 2,710

2,787

11,020

9,611 Provision for income taxes 15,304

12,129

59,951

51,858 Depreciation and amortization 19,434

17,610

72,698

67,868 Interest income (3,611)

(661)

(9,871)

(2,201) Other expense, net (1) 2,361

1,402

14,156

3,235 Separation costs associated with Chief Executive

Officer departure (2) —

—

7,747

— Aeropost-related write-offs (3) —

—

2,786

— VAT receivable write-off (4) —

—

2,309

— Asset impairment and closure costs (5) 5,658

—

5,658

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,237

$ 56,571

$ 275,659

$ 234,905





(1) Primarily consists of foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars). This line item includes a gain of $950,000 associated with the acquisition of a building upon a lease termination in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and a gain of $2.7 million associated with the sale of our Aeropost subsidiary in October 2021. (2) Reflects $7.7 million of separation costs associated with the departure of our former Chief Executive Officer in February 2023. (3) Reflects $2.1 million of Aeropost related write-offs in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $660,000 of a receivable written-off in connection with the settlement in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 of a claim for indemnification from the buyer of the Aeropost business. (4) Reflects $2.3 million of VAT receivables related to prior periods deemed not recoverable and written-off in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 following unfavorable court rulings. (5) Reflects $5.7 million of impairment primarily related to the write down of assets in connection with our decision in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 to seek to sell our Trinidad sustainable packaging plant.

Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency

As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales - constant currency", it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Impact of foreign currency is the effect of currency fluctuations on our net merchandise sales.

Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:



August 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Net

merchandise

sales

% Growth

Net

merchandise

sales

% Growth Net merchandise sales $ 1,088,981

10.0 %

$ 4,300,706

9.0 % Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange 36,208

3.6 %

27,628

0.7 % Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis $ 1,052,773

6.4 %

$ 4,273,078

8.3 %

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.