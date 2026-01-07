PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS AND PLANS FOR TENTH CLUB IN COSTA RICA

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 10.6%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026, which ended on November 30, 2025.

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 9.9% to $1.38 billion compared to $1.26 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, net merchandise sales increased 10.6% to $1.35 billion from $1.22 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 9.5% over the comparable prior-year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales positively by $13.8 million, or 1.1%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 56 warehouse clubs in operation as of November 30, 2025 compared to 54 warehouse clubs in operation as of November 30, 2024.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 54 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 8.0% for the 13-week period ended November 30, 2025 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended November 30, 2025 increased 6.9%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales positively by 1.1% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal first quarter of $62.9 million compared to operating income of $58.3 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased 7.3% to $40.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $37.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $86.9 million compared to $79.1 million in the same period last year.

Plans for New Club

The Company has purchased land and plans to open its tenth warehouse club in Costa Rica, located in Ciudad Quesada, approximately 47 miles northwest from the nearest club in the capital of San Jose. The club will be built on a six-acre property and is anticipated to open in the fall of 2026. Once this club and three other previously announced clubs are open, the Company will operate 60 warehouse clubs.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Conference Call Information

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and providing services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven each in Panama and Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one new warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in the spring of 2026, one warehouse club in Montego Bay and South Camp Road (Kingston), Jamaica in the fall and winter of 2026, respectively, and one warehouse club in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica in the fall of 2026. Once these four new clubs are open, the Company will operate 60 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED—AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

2025

November 30,

2024 Revenues:





Net merchandise sales $ 1,353,796

$ 1,223,859 Export sales 127

9,618 Membership income 23,420

20,199 Other revenue and income 5,386

4,268 Total revenues 1,382,729

1,257,944 Operating expenses:





Cost of goods sold:





Net merchandise sales 1,138,182

1,029,877 Export sales 162

9,013 Selling, general and administrative:





Warehouse club and other operations 131,815

117,855 General and administrative 49,308

42,565 Pre-opening expenses 2

22 Loss on disposal of assets 333

352 Total operating expenses 1,319,802

1,199,684 Operating income 62,927

58,260 Other income (expense):





Interest income 2,949

2,220 Interest expense (4,420)

(2,695) Other expense, net (5,761)

(6,856) Total other expense (7,232)

(7,331) Income before provision for income taxes and loss of unconsolidated affiliates 55,695

50,929 Provision for income taxes (15,529)

(13,496) Loss of unconsolidated affiliates —

(5) Net income $ 40,166

$ 37,428 Net income per share available for distribution:





Basic $ 1.29

$ 1.21 Diluted $ 1.29

$ 1.21 Shares used in per share computations:





Basic 30,173

30,019 Diluted 30,180

30,020

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



November 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

August 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,419

$ 241,024 Short-term restricted cash 9,212

11,061 Short-term investments 114,160

73,186 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025 20,791

17,400 Merchandise inventories 618,848

560,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,189

71,059 Total current assets 1,052,619

974,460 Long-term restricted cash 33,926

33,206 Property and equipment, net 1,035,967

996,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 119,859

113,479 Goodwill 43,240

43,238 Deferred tax assets 42,008

41,229 Other non-current assets (includes $552 and $701 as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments) 66,279

60,375 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates —

6,889 Total Assets $ 2,393,898

$ 2,269,157 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 7,701

$ 12,286 Accounts payable 571,578

506,949 Accrued salaries and benefits 42,327

52,478 Deferred income 44,879

43,061 Income taxes payable 6,086

7,265 Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $3,340 and $551 as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments) 71,863

57,627 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,868

7,930 Long-term debt, current portion 36,598

38,675 Total current liabilities 788,900

726,271 Deferred tax liability 653

1,100 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion 5,079

4,424 Long-term operating lease liabilities 129,268

122,244 Long-term debt, net of current portion 143,735

147,922 Other long-term liabilities (includes $7,269 and $6,196 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $14,203 and $13,628 for post-employment plans as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, respectively) 21,473

19,824 Total Liabilities 1,089,108

1,021,785























Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 32,799,742 and 32,688,047 shares issued and 30,816,360 and 30,745,833 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of November 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 535,032

529,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (144,796)

(161,439) Retained earnings 1,039,592

999,426 Less: treasury stock at cost, 1,983,382 shares as of November 30, 2025 and 1,942,214 shares as of August 31, 2025 (125,041)

(119,972) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,304,790

1,247,372 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,393,898

$ 2,269,157

Non–GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). In addition to relevant GAAP measures, we also provide non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency because management believes these metrics are useful to investors and analysts by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income and other income (expense), net. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) November 30,

2025

November 30,

2024 Net income as reported $ 40,166

$ 37,428 Adjustments:





Interest expense 4,420

2,695 Provision for income taxes 15,529

13,496 Depreciation and amortization 23,977

20,862 Interest income (2,949)

(2,220) Other expense, net (1) 5,761

6,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,904

$ 79,117

(1) Primarily consists of transaction costs of converting the local currencies into available tradable currencies in some of our countries with liquidity issues and foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars) for the three months ended November 30, 2025 and 2024.

Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency and Comparable Net Merchandise Sales – Constant Currency

As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales – constant currency," it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchange rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Similarly, when we use the term "comparable net merchandise sales – constant currency," it means that we have translated current year comparable net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchange rates. Comparable net merchandise sales – constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Refer to "Management's Discussion & Analysis – Net Merchandise Sales" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis – Comparable Net Merchandise Sales" for our quantitative analysis and discussion. Reconciliations between net merchandise sales – constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency and the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:



November 30, 2025

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except % growth) Net merchandise

sales

% Growth Net merchandise sales $ 1,353,796

10.6 % Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange 13,816

1.1 % Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis $ 1,339,980

9.5 %

Comparable net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:



November 30, 2025

Thirteen Weeks Ended

% Growth Comparable net merchandise sales 8.0 % Favorable impact of foreign currency exchange 1.1 % Comparable net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis 6.9 %

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.