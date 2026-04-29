PriceSmart Announces the Release of its Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Key Achievements on Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia, today announced the release of its Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining continued progress across environmental, social, and governance priorities across its operations in the United States, 12 countries, and one U.S. territory.

"Sustainability is part of how we do business every day, supporting long-term growth and value creation. We remain focused on continuous improvement and responsible practices across our operations," said David Price, Chief Executive Officer of PriceSmart. "This year's progress demonstrates how sustainability and business performance go hand in hand."

Key Highlights from the FY2025 Sustainability Report

Implemented an origin consolidation initiative in two cities in Asia, enabling direct shipments to distribution centers in Panama, Costa Rica, and Guatemala and reducing delivery times, handling, and carbon emissions.

Introduced a formal Code of Ethics for Vendors, applicable to all suppliers, contractors, and service providers, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

Expanded renewable energy adoption, with 48 of 56 warehouse clubs powered by solar energy. Solar installations generated more than 36,000 megawatt hours of clean electricity, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources, and lowering emissions.

Launched Women@PriceSmart, a new program focused on advancing female employees' personal and professional development, reaching nearly 9,000 total participant engagements and providing training, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities.

FY2025 marked the third year of our Food for All campaign, and once again set a new record, bringing in more than 458 metric tons of food and providing the equivalent of more than 1 million meals in support of communities in 11 countries.

PriceSmart's FY2025 Sustainability Report reflects the company's continued focus on integrating sustainability into core business strategy, guided by its values of integrity, excellence, and community.

As PriceSmart approaches its 30th anniversary, the Company remains dedicated to advancing sustainability initiatives and delivering long term value for its shareholders.

Access the full Sustainability report at https://investors.pricesmart.com under the ESG tab.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 56 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven each in Panama and Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one new warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in May 2026, one warehouse club in each of Montego Bay and South Camp Road (Kingston), Jamaica in the summer and winter of 2026, respectively, one warehouse club in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Rica in the summer of 2026 and one warehouse club in Villa Nueva, Guatemala in the spring of 2027. Once these five new clubs are open, the Company will operate 61 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club and distribution center openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, including the effects of tariffs and/or international trade wars and disruptions to remittances, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. In addition, these risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company considers to be immaterial.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.