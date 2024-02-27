PriceSpider Cements its Position as the Ultimate End-to-End Brand Commerce Platform with New AI-Powered Brand Monitor Functionalities

Purchase enablement and digital shelf analytics solutions work together to create a seamless brand experience across the entire web, providing the most insightful ecommerce data on the market

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which manages more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced the next step in the evolution of Brand Monitor, its digital shelf analytics solution. The updates include new self-service tools, an enhanced price monitoring module, optimized, proprietary data capturing at scale, and AI-powered "auto-healing" capabilities —making Brand Monitor a one-of-a-kind solution delivering actionable insights while seamlessly integrating with PriceSpider's end-to-end brand commerce platform.

Brand Monitor, which saw a 43% increase in customer growth last year, mimics a shopper's browsing behavior—evaluating product detail pages the same way a consumer would, and delivering the most accurate and relevant commerce data available in the market. It is unique in its ability to identify key areas for improvement, presenting visual proof through screenshots and providing links to inaccuracies, including unauthorized sellers and minimum advertised price (MAP) policy violations. This allows brands to collaborate with selling partners to optimize the buyer journey based on how shoppers navigate product detail pages. With Brand Monitor, brands can make decisions more rapidly and at scale, with market-leading data on MAP monitoring, imagery, content, price, stock availability, ratings and reviews, questions and answers, and share of search.

The new functionalities include:

Brand Monitor Self-Service : Brands can add, edit, and remove products in real time to ensure marketing dollars and customer experience (CX) are always optimal.

: Brands can add, edit, and remove products in real time to ensure marketing dollars and customer experience (CX) are always optimal. New Price Monitoring Module : A sleeker, streamlined user interface (UI) with eye-catching visualizations ensures data is presented in a clear and easily actionable manner, empowering brands to make informed decisions that drive purchases.

: A sleeker, streamlined user interface (UI) with eye-catching visualizations ensures data is presented in a clear and easily actionable manner, empowering brands to make informed decisions that drive purchases. Optimized, Proprietary Data Capturing at Scale: PriceSpider has unified its internal databases to integrate data across all solutions, including Where To Buy, Prowl, and Brand Monitor. Customers are now able to share data across the path to purchase with accuracy and freshness rates unmatched in the market. This will allow customers to leverage data from one solution to another so that their commerce enablement data can inform their digital shelf strategy and vice versa.

Additionally, Brand Monitor recently added AI-powered auto-healing, which PriceSpider developed to enhance its cutting-edge crawling technology. For two decades, PriceSpider's crawling technology has navigated thousands of ecommerce sites, delivering actionable insights that empower brands to optimize the customer experience. Now, through the power of AI, auto-healing is capable of deploying when any missing element is detected during a crawl to find and capture the missing data—and teach its crawlers how not to miss it in the future.

"As the leader in brand commerce, we're always excited to introduce updates that we know will change the game for our brand partners," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "Our Brand Monitor solution is unique in its ability to protect brand integrity and create a consistent brand experience. It allows brands to optimize their digital shelf for conversion and make their products searchable and shoppable across the web. Our customers have seen unmatched value from our suite of products, and we're looking forward to leveraging the power of AI to make brand commerce seamless for even more brands this year."

In addition to this update, Brand Monitor customers can expect to see enhancements to every Brand Monitor module over the coming months, along with new data-sharing features and APIs that will empower brands to make even smarter data-driven decisions.

For more information about PriceSpider, please visit www.pricespider.com.

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today's shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world's most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they're looking for, get the best possible price, and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.

Media Contact

N6KRMA for PriceSpider

[email protected]

SOURCE PriceSpider