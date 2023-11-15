PriceSpider Promotes Brett Banner to Senior Vice President of Strategy as it Continues to Disrupt the Brand Commerce Space

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider, the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which boasts more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced it has promoted Brett Banner to Senior Vice President of Strategy.

In this new role, Banner will be leading the continued development of PriceSpider's advisory, community and advocacy programs. He will also be the driving force behind the brand's thought leadership initiatives, representing PriceSpider in speaking engagements, enhancing its social presence and contributing commentary to various media outlets. Banner will play a pivotal role in brand commerce evangelism, ensuring that PriceSpider employees are well-equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to drive the company forward.

"PriceSpider has been the leader in brand commerce for decades," said Banner. "As our networks, products and customers grow, and as we see the market consolidating and brand teams coming together, we know we can create and unlock significant value by connecting our market insights and networks. Brand commerce solutions continue to evolve and are mission critical to a successful strategy. I am delighted to take on this new role as we aim to further connect with customers, prospects, agencies, thought leaders and solution providers to shape and advance the space."

Banner joined PriceSpider in 2019 as Vice President of Global Customer Success, after four years leading a Customer Success SaaS division at Verizon Connect. Within a few years of joining the company, he grew the team by over 300% to scale a best-in-class Global Customer Success organization. During that time, PriceSpider acquired three strategic companies and successfully integrated them into one global team, achieving superior retention rates and strong hyper growth numbers. In addition, the company launched its next generation analytics portals, consumer journeys, shoppable solutions, digital shelf solutions and market leading customer programs.

"Brett truly understands the power of a channel and a network," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "This role leverages his customer success career in a strategic way, as we work to further clarify and amplify the market and customer voice. As a key part of our organization for the last four years, he has been instrumental in positioning PriceSpider as the market leader in brand commerce, and has a clear picture of what's next for the company and the industry as a whole."

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce, with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today's shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world's most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they're looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.

