PriceWaiter Saves Money, Time, and Energy Everywhere You Shop Online

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Price negotiation is as old as trade, and it is due time for an upgrade. PriceWaiter—a new browser extension—is that upgrade. It launches to the public today, and makes online negotiations fast, simple, and private. You can shop for what you want, where you want, at the price you want, and PriceWaiter does the negotiating. No need to comparison shop or use coupons.

So how does it work? Download the free PriceWaiter browser extension, and then shop online as you usually would--anywhere you want to shop--including Amazon.com, WalMart.com, BestBuy.com, and even brand sites like Nike.com or Apple.com. While PriceWaiter's current focus is on electronics, new retail partners and items are being added every day, and ultimately PriceWaiter will work anywhere people shop on the web. PriceWaiter is presently a Chrome and Firefox extension, Edge and Safari versions will roll out in the next few weeks.

When you land on a page with a product where PriceWaiter can negotiate a better deal, a "Make an Offer" banner automatically appears. You then simply enter your offer for the item and PriceWaiter does the negotiating for you, often instantly. You can then accept, counter, or move on. Making an offer is not a commitment to purchase.

It's that easy. PriceWaiter works behind the scenes, constantly negotiating the best deals with a vetted network of quality certified retailers. If you are shopping for an item not offered for a better price by a PriceWaiter certified retailer, you won't get a pop up and you'll never know PriceWaiter is there.

According to PriceWaiter COO Andrew Scarbrough, "Our tech-driven service has negotiated better prices on over $50 million in purchases for our shoppers and it was a no-brainer to build something that allowed them to do this anywhere they're shopping on the web. By building PriceWaiter into the browser, we are able to pop up at the perfect time on a product page, and save our shoppers time and money."

PriceWaiter CEO Stephen Culp added, "The internet is the most efficient market in history. People want things on their terms, and at their price. Today's consumers really, really love saving time and money, but trial-and-erroring coupons codes or waiting for a seasonal promotion can be a tedious and unsatisfying process. We developed PriceWaiter to save you money, time and energy by negotiating better deals for you virtually anywhere you shop online. PriceWaiter helps you win the shopping game."

Download PriceWaiter for free now at https://www.pricewaiter.com .

ABOUT PRICEWAITER

PriceWaiter saves you money, time and energy by negotiating better deals for you on products everywhere on the web -- simply, quickly, and privately. Shoppers can shop to save more shopping wherever they usually shop, and retailers with the best deal can earn new customers from anywhere on the web, including from larger competitors' stores. With hundreds of retail partners, hundreds of thousands of users, millions of products, and hundreds of millions in offers, PriceWaiter makes buying and selling better, giving both buyers and sellers a win.

ABOUT STEPHEN CULP

Stephen is Co-Founder and CEO of PriceWaiter. Driven by experience founding and running two leading ecommerce and digital marketing companies, Stephen co-founded PriceWaiter to make buying and selling better for everyone - starting with simple, fast and private negotiation on any product or service, anywhere on the web. Stephen is also a multi-patented inventor, Olympic torchbearer, Marshall Fellow, black belt, surfer, and a member of Harvard Business School's Young American Leaders. Stephen earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School, a fellowship from the Stanford Center on Conflict and Negotiation, and graduated with Highest Distinction as a varsity athlete from UNC-Chapel Hill.

ABOUT ANDREW SCARBROUGH

Andrew is co-founder and COO of PriceWaiter. As President of digital advertising leader Delegator , Andrew helped hundreds of businesses increase traffic, improve conversions, and analyze results, developing and executing on successful SEO, e-commerce and web marketing strategies for smaller companies to worldwide brands like Playcore and Rawlings. As COO of PriceWaiter, Andrew has helped revolutionize e-commerce and the future of price strategy with an innovative negotiation platform that makes buying and selling better across the web, building technology that engages more customers, converts more sales and makes MAP moot for retailers.

