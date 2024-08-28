PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT, the Licensed Insolvency Trustee under the Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal of Wholly Veggie Inc. launches a sale and investment solicitation process

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as the Licensed Insolvency Trustee under the Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (the "Proposal Trustee") of Wholly Veggie Inc. ("Wholly Veggie" or the "Company") has launched a Court-approved sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") to solicit interest in and opportunities for a restructuring, recapitalization, sale, or refinancing of the Company's assets and business operations. As part of the SISP, the Company has entered into a stalking horse agreement (the "Stalking Horse APA").

Wholly Veggie manufactures and distributes vegetarian pre-cooked meals and snacks in an environmentally conscious process. In order to obtain detailed information on the Company, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

For further information, please refer to www.pwc.com/ca/whollyveggie or contact the Proposal Trustee at [email protected].

