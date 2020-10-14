PRIDE Centric Resources Re-Launches The Kitchen Spot

Shifting focus, PRIDE adjusted the strategy behind this robust website, focusing less on individual product transactions but instead on providing the connection to dealers. The exclusive dealer locator tool gives end-users access to a multitude of desired brands, foodservice specialties, and customer service capabilities.

"The PRIDE dealers are uniquely positioned to provide precise solutions and exceptional customer service to commercial kitchen operators looking for assistance to elevate their operations," says Karin Sugarman, CEO at PRIDE Centric Resources.

The benefits of The Kitchen Spot include:

Connecting end users with nearly 100 restaurant dealers that offer tailored solutions

Access to a variety of restaurant design and build specialists

Connecting end users with an expert locally

Access to over 100 of the top foodservice brands

Library of helpful content for foodservice operators

For more information on The Kitchen Spot, visit www.thekitchenspot.com.

About PRIDE Centric Resources: PRIDE focuses on providing robust resources for foodservice equipment and supply dealers, including marketing, financial, training and information technology. PRIDE offers best-in-class services and programs, and continuously strives for progressive and unique offerings to benefit their dealers' future success.

SOURCE PRIDE Centric Resources

