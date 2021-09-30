Pride Global Launches Decidedly Diverse to Spark Meaningful Change Throughout Staffing Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Global, the integrated human capital solutions firm headquartered in New York, announced the launch of its Decidedly Diverse initiative to positively impact diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) throughout the staffing industry and in society as a whole.

Led by Kamela Forbes, the company's recently hired Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Decidedly Diverse represents Pride Global's formalized commitment to DE&I programs, policies, and procedures spanning every aspect of the business and every service offering it provides.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion have been a part of our message for over 35 years, especially as a minority-owned business," said Leo Russell, CEO of the Pride Global network of companies including Pride One, Russell Tobin, Pride BPO, Pride Health, Pride Now, Pride Tech, Pride Advisory, Pride India and Rocket Shippers. "Now, with Decidedly Diverse, we are empowering our competitors and investing in children to make an impact on the entire staffing ecosystem and better serve our clients and communities."

As a part of the Decidedly Diverse initiative, Pride Global has identified four initial areas of focus. The first, diversity recruiting, relies on partnerships with organizations focused on minority groups, recruiter training and incentives, expanded data collection and diversity-targeted career fairs to better help the company meet its clients' diversity hiring goals.

Through the hosting of forums and other events, Pride Global hopes to provide its client partners with opportunities to network and share best practices and metrics across their own DE&I initiatives.

The company's Diversity Staffing Alliance (DSA), a trade association founded in 2013, offers firms of diverse ownership access to business opportunities with leading corporate clients and managed service providers that were previously beyond their reach. The DSA offers support to minority-owned staffing organizations in the form of networking events and business solutions, including accounting, IT, software, insurance and legal support.

Finally, Pride in Education, Pride Global's 501(c)(3) organization, is tasked with empowering students with the skills and resources they need to compete for the best opportunities in the job market, enhancing their leadership skills and ultimately helping them find fulfillment in their personal and professional lives.

"I'm excited about the future of Decidedly Diverse," said Forbes. "These initiatives that we're working on now and those we'll develop in the future will set us up to be a truly diverse and inclusive organization while affecting real change across our entire client roster and within the human capital industry as well."

To learn more about Pride Global's Decidedly Diverse Initiative, visit: www.decidedlydiverse.com.

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm helping companies solve complex human resource challenges. Headquartered in New York, the Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India and Brazil, focusing on a diverse array of human resources solutions including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor.

