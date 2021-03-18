Pride Global Welcomes Chris Friedl as Global Head of Financial Services and Technology

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Global, the integrated human capital solutions firm headquartered in New York, announced today that Chris Friedl, a leader with over 20 years' experience in supply chain management and technology, has joined the company as global head of financial services and technology.

In this role, Friedl will oversee the strategy and implementation of Pride Global's Launch software programs, manage the evolution of the company's direct sourcing business, establish and grow the Mid-Atlantic Search and Engage businesses and provide advisory services to existing clients with a particular focus on financial institutions.

"Chris brings a unique client-side perspective that I believe is invaluable to our business," said Leo Russell, CEO of the Pride Global network of companies including PrideOne, Russell Tobin, PrideBPO, Pride Health, Pride Now, Pride Tech, Pride Advisory, Pride India and Rocket Shippers. "His insight and vast experience will help us continue to grow and be an even better strategic partner to the clients we serve."

Before joining Pride Global, Friedl held various leadership roles across category management, sourcing, supplier management, risk management and technology development for Capital One Financial Corporation, a Fortune 500 company and one of the leading financial companies in the U.S.

While most recently serving as senior director, Friedl led Capital One's enterprise supplier management organization through the implementation of its first-ever managed service provider to manage its contingent workforce, earning him a spot on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 Contingent Workforce Program Game Changers list.

"Having been a client of Pride Global for a number of years, I was impressed with the integrity with which they do business," said Friedl. "I'm excited to bring a client perspective to everything we do and feel my combination of client- and supply-side experience will be a differentiator for the company."

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm helping companies solve complex human resource challenges. Headquartered in New York, the Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India and Brazil, focusing on a diverse array of human resources solutions including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor.

