Pride Global Welcomes Kamela Forbes as New Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Global, the integrated human capital solutions firm headquartered in New York, announced today that Kamela Forbes has joined the company as its first global director of diversity and inclusion (D&I).

Forbes, an experienced D&I professional, excels at driving engagement, attracting top talent, and retention. In this role, she will oversee the company's D&I efforts, providing strategic leadership and working with internal employees and leaders, stakeholders and communities to ensure D&I practices are present in every facet of the firm's operations and development.

"Diversity and inclusion is important not just to Pride Global as a company, but to our partners and communities as well," said Leo Russell, CEO of the Pride Global network of companies including Pride One, Russell Tobin, Pride BPO, Pride Health, Pride Now, Pride Tech, Pride Advisory, Pride India and Rocket Shippers. "Kamela brings a strategic focus to our efforts, further shaping our diversity and inclusion initiatives and ensuring D&I remains a crucial part of our culture and everything we do."

Before joining Pride Global, Forbes served as director of diversity and inclusion for HireTalent Executive Search and was instrumental in the development and launch of Consciously Unbiased, a D&I consulting and advisory service helping mitigate unconscious bias and creating inclusive workplaces.

"I'm very excited to join the Pride Global team to lead and advance the mission of providing opportunities for and addressing obstacles that disproportionately affect underrepresented communities," said Forbes. "I plan to bring my lived experience as a woman of color to ensure the company's D&I practices play a key role in our operations and development, and are intentional, focused and measurable."

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm helping companies solve complex human resource challenges. Headquartered in New York, the Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India and Brazil, focusing on a diverse array of human resources solutions including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor.

