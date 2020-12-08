PRIDE Industries Achieves International Traffic In Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registered Manufacturer Status

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Industries is pleased to announce it has achieved International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration through the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. ITAR is the U.S. regulation that controls the sale, manufacture, and distribution of defense and space-related services and materials included on the United States Munitions List (USML). It governs the export of defense and military-related technologies to safeguard U.S. national security.

ITAR registration allows PRIDE to expand its kitting, manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution services to Aerospace, Defense, and Federal customers. Specifically, PRIDE will offer printed circuit board assemblies, wire/harness assemblies, mechanical assembly services, and kitting solutions while remaining compliant with the strictest requirements for national security.

"It's rare for a social enterprise to achieve ITAR registration," said Tony Lopez, Vice President of Manufacturing & Logistics Services at PRIDE Industries. "Our ITAR registration demonstrates that we provide the highest levels of security, structure, and expertise. It also presents customers with an opportunity to make a positive community impact through their manufacturing spend."

According to Major General (Retired) Casey Blake, Chief Operating Officer of PRIDE, "With ITAR registration, PRIDE will continue to expand on its five-decade-long tradition of being a trusted, high-quality partner to the U.S. government and its suppliers. Most importantly, our expanded business will support our mission to create jobs for people with disabilities in addition to new employment opportunities for our nation's veterans and others facing obstacles to employment."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries is the leading employer of people with disabilities in the country. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise, the organization provides facility operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, and fulfillment services to public and private organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE's mission is to create jobs for people with disabilities through person-centered job coaching, training, and placement. PRIDE's mission extends across the country, assisting individuals to become self-sufficient, contribute to their communities, and achieve their goals. Learn more at prideindustries.com.

