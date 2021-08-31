PRIDE Industries Announces Inclusive Talent Solutions Advisory Group

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Industries has assembled an elite team of business executives to serve on its Inclusive Talent Solutions (ITS) Advisory Group. This all-volunteer body will develop new business opportunities and strategic advice in support of programs for increased access, choice, development, and growth for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

ITS builds successful, sustainable inclusive workforces for PRIDE Industries' partner companies through its recruitment, training, and on-the-job coaching programs. The long-term goal of the ITS Advisory Group is to normalize differences across the organizational employment lifecycle, which not only benefits people who typically face barriers to employment, but also leads to positive business outcomes. ITS will play a key role in achieving PRIDE Industries' ultimate goal of creating 100,000 jobs for people with disabilities.

The ITS business grew out of PRIDE Industries' more than five decades of experience creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities. PRIDE Industries' ITS offers a full suite of talent acquisition services that includes comprehensive inclusive workforce training, so that companies can create a culture where people of all abilities thrive.

The founding members of the ITS Advisory Group are all leaders of companies that share the goal of greater inclusivity in the workplace.

"We are inspired and encouraged by these corporate executives' passion, and their decision to help reduce the unemployment rate for people with disabilities," said Dan Robin, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships (ITS) at PRIDE Industries. "These executives' experience in leading change for global companies, combined with their commitment to helping businesses see the value of investing and prioritizing in this talent solution, are unprecedented."

PRIDE Industries' inaugural ITS Advisory Group members include:

"We are excited to work with this amazing team of executives to bring a much-needed talent solution to Fortune 500 organizations and other entities—while making a positive social impact in our communities," said Matt Anderson, Vice President of Inclusive Talent Solutions at PRIDE Industries. "We are sincerely thankful for the ITS Advisory Group's commitment to sharing their wisdom and experience. Together, we will rapidly expand ITS employer partnerships and employment opportunities for thousands of under-served individuals with disabilities across the country."

For more information about PRIDE Industries' Inclusive Talent Solutions, contact Dan Robin at [email protected] or visit https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance, custodial, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

Media Contact:

Kat Maudru

[email protected]

916-753-4339

SOURCE PRIDE Industries

Related Links

http://PRIDEIndustries.com

