PRIDE Industries Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), established by the U.S. Department of Labor, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NDEAM. Coinciding with this milestone anniversary, PRIDE Industries is launching its Inclusive Talent Solutions (ITS) service, which helps companies build a successful workforce inclusive of people of all abilities.

PRIDE Industries

With ITS, PRIDE leverages its over 50 years of expertise in employing thousands of people with disabilities to help companies build inclusive workforces. Today, 60% of PRIDE's employee base are people with disabilities.

"PRIDE's mission embodies the spirit of NDEAM," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. "Since 1966, we've employed thousands of people with disabilities who do everything from work in food service and landscaping, to those who manufacture medical devices, to others who serve as electricians on military bases. PRIDE's expertise in employing people with disabilities is at the heart of our Inclusive Talent Solutions. We want to help other organizations realize the value that people of all abilities bring to the workplace."

PRIDE's ITS services include recruitment, training, and ongoing coaching for people with disabilities employed by PRIDE's partner companies. The ITS team will also offer inclusive workforce training to create a culture where people of all abilities thrive.

"Many companies have realized that employees with disabilities can be very productive, with high retention rates and low absenteeism," said Matt Anderson, Vice President of Inclusive Talent Solutions. "But not all companies have the workforce planning expertise, internal training tools, or regulatory knowledge needed to work with a diverse population. That's why PRIDE will offer a turnkey solution. We want to make it easy for companies to hire people with disabilities."

PRIDE Industries encourages all employers to consider the benefits of an inclusive workforce and join them in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

"PRIDE Industries has embraced inclusivity for more than five decades," said Dern. "And that's why I can say with certainty that a diverse workforce is a strong workforce."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries is the leading employer of people with disabilities in the country. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise, the organization provides facility operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, and fulfillment services to public and private organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE's mission is to create jobs for people with disabilities through person-centered job coaching, training, and placement. PRIDE's mission extends across the country, assisting individuals to become self-sufficient, contribute to their communities, and achieve their goals. Learn more at prideindustries.com.

