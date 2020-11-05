PRIDE Industries Hires Former Amazon Global Inclusivity Leader

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate inclusivity leader Dan Robin has joined PRIDE Industries as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships for Inclusive Talent Solutions (ITS). Robin, who was the first Global Leader for Amazon's Alternative/All Abilities Workforce Strategy, is a leader in opportunity creation and innovation in the inclusivity employment space. He will play a pivotal role in the expansion of PRIDE's proprietary talent acquisition and training products and services.

Dan Robin

"Dan is a leading expert on issues of workplace inclusion and productivity," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE. "His groundbreaking contributions to the disability community have created thousands of jobs for this population, which is severely under-employed. He is an invaluable addition to PRIDE's fast-growing ITS business team that is forming corporate partnerships across the country."

PRIDE's Inclusive Talent Solutions provides recruitment, training, coaching, and ongoing support for employees of all abilities. Our full suite of services makes it possible for all companies to immediately boost and sustain their inclusive employment program metrics.

As the first Global Leader for Amazon's Alternative/All Abilities Workforce Strategy team, Robin was instrumental in designing an innovative and global alternative talent solutions program. The program resulted in higher workforce participation rates for people with disabilities while achieving better-than-average productivity and retention rates. Robin contributed towards systemic change across Amazon and led its evolution in the disability space by working with company leaders to prioritize and invest in normalizing employee differences.

"Growing up with a family member with a disability, I've long been aware of the issues surrounding employment, accommodation, and productivity," said Robin. "For me, this work is personal. I've seen first-hand how companies can make a positive impact in the world, and I am thrilled to join PRIDE and help our partners reap the bottom-line benefits of an inclusive workforce."

Robin has worked on both state and federal policy in the disability space. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, a Master of Social Work, and has completed MBA-level coursework at the University of Michigan, which recently presented him with the Distinguished Alumni Award. He has led multi-million dollar accounts for Fortune 50 companies and is a sought-after speaker on the topic of adding value to corporations while increasing equity for people with disabilities. An accomplished inventor, Robin has two patents pending, one for a robotic wheelchair, the other for an automatic tote feed. Additionally, Robin supports innovation for people with disabilities as an advisor to Luther.ai, a startup company focused on enhancing memory through natural language processing, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence.

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries is the leading employer of people with disabilities in the country. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise, the organization provides facility operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, and fulfillment services to public and private organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE's mission is to create jobs for people with disabilities through person-centered job coaching, training, and placement. PRIDE's mission extends across the country, assisting individuals to become self-sufficient, contribute to their communities, and achieve their goals. Learn more at prideindustries.com.

Contact: Jill Beilby, PRIDE Industries

Phone: 916-788-2240

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PRIDE Industries

Related Links

http://prideindustries.com

