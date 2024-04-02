PRIDE LIVE ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE

Efrain Guerrero Appointed Executive Director, Founder Diana Rodriguez Assumes CEO Role

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Live, a leading social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced the appointment of Efrain Guerrero (he/him) as its new Executive Director. The appointment comes as part of Pride Live's ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

Efrain Guerrero, Executive Director, Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a Program of Pride Live

Founder Diana Rodriguez (she/her), who previously held the role of Executive Director, will transition to the position of Chief Executive Officer and will continue to lead the organization's advocacy and fundraising and development efforts. Rodriguez has been instrumental in establishing Pride Live as a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to champion its mission and values in her new role.

Guerrero brings a well-rounded skillset to Pride Live, having served over a decade in senior leadership roles with NYC charter school operations (KIPP NYC, East Harlem Tutorial Program, and Achievement First). His experience extends to development work at prominent LGBTQ+ nonprofits (SAGE and GLAAD). Guerrero holds an MBA in Marketing from The Wharton School and a BA in Sociology from Harvard University, equipping him to excel in staff and operational management, strategic planning, community partnership building, and development and management of Pride Live.

"Pride Live is delighted to welcome Efrain to our organization," said Ann Marie Gothard (she/her), Chair, Board of Directors, Pride Live. "Efrain's extensive experience and proven leadership make him an ideal choice to guide the organization forward. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in propelling Pride Live forward in its mission to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ+ community. We are all very much looking forward to his contributions and the exciting new chapter he will help write for Pride Live as we prepare to open the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

"On behalf of the entire board, we thank Diana for her exceptional leadership as Executive Director. Her dedication and vision have been instrumental in propelling our organization forward in its mission. We are all thrilled to see her well-deserved promotion to CEO of Pride Live. Her unwavering commitment and strategic direction position us for continued success, and we look forward to her continued leadership in achieving even greater things together," added Ms. Gothard.

Pride Live pursues a two-pronged mission: actively championing full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals; and helping to preserve the legacy of Stonewall by creating the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), the first LGBTQ+-focused visitor center within the National Park Service. Culminating nearly six years of development and a $3.2 million investment, the opening of the SNMVC coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion. The SNMVC will offer an immersive experience welcoming all people to explore and experience LGBTQ+ history and culture through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions and visual arts displays. The SNMVC will open its doors on June 28, 2024.

"I first met Efrain when he worked with me at GLAAD, and I was immediately captivated by his passion and impressive leadership abilities," said Ms. Rodriguez. "As I pass the torch to Efrain, I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at Pride Live. Efrain brings a wealth of experience and fresh perspective that will be invaluable in guiding our organization towards the next chapter of our mission. I have full confidence that under his leadership, Pride Live will continue to thrive and make an even greater impact."

"Diana has built an incredible organization, and through her tireless work to open the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, she has made a remarkable impact on the LGBTQ+ community," said Mr. Guerrero. "I'm honored to join Pride Live and lead the organization's work in the fight for equality."

For more information, visit Pridelive.org . Stay up to date on news and events surrounding the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on social media: Instagram: @ stonewallvisctr , TikTok: @ stonewallvisctr , Twitter: @ stonewallvisctr , Facebook: Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center .

ABOUT PRIDE LIVE

Founded in 2012, Pride Live™℠ is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community via social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From working with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort leading up to the declaration of Stonewall National Monument, and to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, a benefit concert to elevate and boost awareness of the Stonewall rebellion and LGBTQ+ activism – Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live visit www.pridelive.org .

