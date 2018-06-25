Pride Live Nation Launches Inaugural Stonewall Day

Stonewall Day is a national day of awareness that will be commemorated each year on June 28 starting this year as the lead in to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. In recognition of the occasion, more than 50 celebrities, activists, and community leaders have been named Stonewall Inn Ambassadors. Over the next 12 months, the Ambassadors will work together to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the official 501(c)3 of the Stonewall Inn. Stonewall Inn Ambassadors include Chelsea Clinton, Bryan Lourd, Laverne Cox, Robbie Rogers, Anna Wintour, Geena Rocero and Cleve Jones, among others.

"We are very excited to continue our support of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative," said Pride Live Nation board president Havilah Clarke. "The Initiative and Stonewall Inn represent the continuing legacy of Stonewall and we are proud partners in that work."

To kick-off this year's campaign, singer and songwriter Lauren Jauregui will donate a special fan experience to celebrate her 22nd birthday. Simply text the word STONEWALL to 243725 from any mobile device to instantly donate and be automatically entered to win a "DIY Day in LA with Lauren." The Stonewall Day Text2Give campaign will run from June 25 through 28, 2018. The funds raised will go SIGBI to support the organization's educational, strategic, and financial assistance programs.

"As a Stonewall Inn Ambassador, I am so proud to be a part of this campaign and celebrate those who came before us and fought for our equality against intense discrimination and aggression," said Jauregui. "Stonewall Day is the beginning of the official celebration of the upcoming 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and I encourage all my fans, allies, and believers in equality to join in and text your donation today."

Visit www.stonewallinitiative.org for a complete list of the Stonewall Inn Ambassadors.

An outspoken activist, Jauregui recently declared she is working on her debut solo album. She was the opening act for Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour during the Latin America dates Jauregui performed three songs "Toy," "Inside," and "Expectations" from her debut album.

JetBlue is also calling on Stonewall Inn patrons to help celebrate for a worthy cause this month. On June 28, and on the anniversary of the historic 1969 demonstrations, JetBlue will match every dollar spent on drinks by customers at the Stonewall Inn with a donation directly to SIGBI.

