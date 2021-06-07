Pride Month Tribute: Queer Eye Furniture Line, and Manufacturer Partner Dorel Home, to Donate Furniture and Funds in Support of LGBTQ+ At-Risk Youth

Following the successful reboot of the beloved TV show from Scout Productions came the anticipated launch of the Queer Eye Collection of furniture exclusive to Walmart in 2020. Now, on the cusp of celebrating its first year anniversary this July; the Queer Eye branded furniture, which is designed with leading manufacturer Dorel Home (the home furnishings division of Dorel Industries Inc., TSX: DII.B; DII.A), via a partnership brokered by IMG, has debuted two new collections of fresh finds for a fab home. The collections mix modern industrial charm with uplifting vibes, featuring stylish items for inside the home and a brand-new outdoor collection for the summer.

For the month of June, Queer Eye and Dorel Home will donate a portion of proceeds to The Ali Forney Center and will outfit the AFC Harlem Drop-in Center and housing sites located in New York City with furniture pieces in an effort to add comfort to safe spaces. The Ali Forney Center is dedicated to protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness and empowering them with the tools needed to live independently. They've grown to become the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ+ homeless youth in the country, assisting over 2,000 young people per year and providing over 70,000 meals annually.

"It was important for us to commemorate Pride Month in a way that helped make a tangible difference for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for at-risk youth," said Claudia Grundman, Senior Director of Brand Management of Dorel Home. "That is why we're so proud to partner with The Ali Forney Center whose core mission is to protect vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth from the perils of homelessness and to empower them with the tools to live independently. We are humbled to join forces with this inspiring organization."

"Queer Eye is a force of nature on the small screen that's helping to expand representation of the LGBTQ+ community in a positive way," said Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. "Partnering with Queer Eye feels like a natural coming together of two entities focused on creating a brighter future for the LGBTQ+ community. It's an exciting collaboration and one we're immensely grateful to be part of."

"One of the great ways to feel good is to give back. The Ali Forney Center is a non-profit focused on at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. They do real work, affect real change and we're proud to be associated with them" said Queer Eye Team.

With universally stylish pieces inspired by the Fab Five like the Liam Futon and Corey Counter Stool, the exclusive Walmart Queer Eye Collection features fabulous furniture at an affordable price with rugs as low as $43.99 to couches for $372.00.

GET SOCIAL WITH QUEER EYE!

Website: Walmart.com

Instagram: @queereye , @scout.productions , @walmart

ABOUT DOREL INDUSTRIES

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

ABOUT SCOUT PRODUCTIONS

Scout Productions is the independent Emmy and Academy Award-winning premium content creation company behind some of today's most talked about multimedia non-fiction programming, including the critically acclaimed pop culture phenomenon Queer Eye on Netflix, now streaming in 190 countries around the world. With a focus on telling transformative purpose-driven stories from real people across all formats and genres, Scout's narrative approach has gained the attention of the entertainment industry's leading content providers eager to attract a new generation of viewers looking for stories that reflect their rapidly evolving omnicultural and socially-connected lives. Scout's current production and development slate, spearheaded by co-founders David Collins and Michael Williams, along with Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric, includes HBO Max's four-part docuseries Equal, HBO Max's competition reality-series Legendary and VH1's To Catch a Beautician along with Disney+ The Quest, truTV's docuseries Tirdy Works, and Mailchimp's work-related unscripted online show Werrrk!

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

SOURCE Queer Eye