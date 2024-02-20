Pride Plumbing introduces convenient, comprehensive septic tank pumping

Trusted provider of plumbing service announces essential option to enhance value for local home and business owners

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Plumbing , the area's trusted provider of residential and commercial plumbing services for more than 50 years, announces the introduction of an expert septic tank pumping service, ensuring homeowners and business owners throughout the area have convenient one-stop access to a full range of plumbing options.

"We recognize the extreme need for this service in our community," said Pride Plumbing owner Jim Sharpe. "Full maintenance of essential septic tank systems has often required specialized service. By offering comprehensive septic tank service, including our new pumping option, Pride Plumbing delivers unmatched value and convenience to homeowners and business owners in the area."

Proper septic tank care, including scheduled maintenance and periodic pumping to empty the tank, is necessary to prevent backups and unpleasant odors and to keep equipment operating efficiently.

In addition to regular maintenance, septic tank systems must be pumped on a regular basis to remove accumulated waste. Experts suggest annual inspections and professional pumping every two to five years, depending on the size of the tank, its application, and the age of the equipment, among other factors.

To ensure proper functioning of their septic tank systems, Sharpe recommends homeowners and business owners take the following steps:

Installing high-efficiency appliances and fixtures and eliminating leaks and drips means less water enters the septic tank system, saving stress and strain on the equipment and extending the amount of time needed before pumping. Reduce solid waste: Don't flush any products besides toilet paper and take care with the garbage disposal. Keeping trash and large chunks of food out of the system leaves more room in the tank for holding and treating other waste.

Don't flush any products besides toilet paper and take care with the garbage disposal. Keeping trash and large chunks of food out of the system leaves more room in the tank for holding and treating other waste. Keep chemicals out of the system: The chemicals contained in many common household products, including some popular septic tank additives, can slow down the bacterial action necessary to break down waste. Only use septic tank additives recommended by a trusted professional.

"Many homes and businesses in our area rely on septic tank systems, but it's easy for people to forget about them while they're doing what they're designed to do," Sharpe said. "But that 'out of sight, out of mind' attitude often results in unnecessary backups and reduced effectiveness. It may even lead to equipment breakdown requiring costly and inconvenient emergency service or unplanned replacement."

For more information about Pride Plumbing's comprehensive plumbing service, visit https://www.callprideplumbing.com/ .

About Pride Plumbing

Pride Plumbing has provided high-quality trusted plumbing service with a focus on transparency and fairness since 1965. The company offers full residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, water heater services, burst pipe repair, drain cleaning, water leak detection, hydrojetting, repiping, gas line service and septic tank pumping, with 24/7 live help, upfront pricing and fast turnarounds. Pride Plumbing serves Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Stanly and Anson counties. For more information, visit https://www.callprideplumbing.com/.

