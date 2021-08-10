Pride Resource Partners Announces Company-Wide Rebrand

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Resource Partners (Pride), a San Diego–based project management and construction management consultancy, has announced a company-wide rebrand. With several recent notable successes, the company has decided it is the right time to re-introduce itself to the world and take its business to the next level. In August 2020, the firm joined a list of honorees that has included Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia and other prominent alumni, when Inc. Magazine announced that Pride had ranked No. 1,661 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses in the American economy. The firm grew 258 percent over the previous three years. Pride currently services all major regulated utilities in California and is poised to expand its success nationwide, both to new industries and new service territories. CEO Joe Maak states, "We want the visual representation of our company, our website and our external facets to reflect the versatile, innovative and capable company that we are."