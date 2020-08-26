Pride Resource Partners Ranks No. 1,661 on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced in its August edition that Pride Resource Partners (PRIDE) has been ranked at No. 1,661 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. With a three-year revenue growth of 258.27 percent, PRIDE joins the distinguished list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in the American economy. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Pride Resource Partners, an LGBT-certified project management consulting firm based in San Diego was founded in late 2015. Since then it has grown to more than 65 employees. The company, its service offerings, staff, and client base are projected for exponential growth over the coming years. The services include project management, construction, and facilities management in support of large-scale entities in the energy and telecommunications sectors across California. "We are delighted to receive this prestigious honor as a growing business, especially as a unique player in the supplier diversity and LGBT arena. I personally must thank my team of exceptional employees who made us what we are today, a great American success story. I am ecstatic to see what the future holds for PRIDE"- CEO Joe Maak.

