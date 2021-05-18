Pride Roofing & Construction Gives Back to Community Through Food Bank Donation and Boys & Girls Club Gala

LOVELAND, Colo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Roofing & Construction is committed to serving the local community across Northern Colorado through its Pride Gives Back programs. This past month, they "walked the walk" with three different charity programs:

A $5,000 donation to the Weld County Food Bank

donation to the Weld County Food Bank A new roof donation to a local hero, Police Officer Gebhart

Support & attendance at the Boy s & Girls Club of Greeley Gala

Pride Roofing

"We believe in doing our part to support our community," says founder and CEO Kristopher Wagner. "We want to give back whenever possible."

Pride made a direct donation of $5,000 to Weld County Food Bank, and the money will go directly to purchasing food and to keeping the facility running. "Both myself and business partner Christian have personal connections to the food bank," said CEO Kristopher Wagner." The food bank was there for us when times were hard, and we're grateful to be in a position where we can now give back."

Pride has also built its first free roof for a hometown hero through its roof donation program. For every 100 roofs that the roofing company replaces, they donate one free roof to a veteran, front-line healthcare worker, or first responder. The hero who was chosen, Officer Gebhart, evacuated and protected people affected by the Cameron Peak Fire, and he was picked for his unwavering dedication to protecting the community. If you would like to nominate yourself or another deserving individual, call (970) 316-6083.

Lastly, on Saturday, May 1, Pride Roofing took place in the Boys & Girls Club Gala event in Greely, where they made a direct donation of $19,250 to the club. They also donated a package for the silent auction that included a yeti cooler filled with food for a date night for two.

Learn more about how Pride Roofing & Construction gives back: www.pride-roofing.com/pride-gives-back/

About Pride Roofing & Construction:

Pride Roofing & Construction is a roofing company serving the Front Range of CO and Southern Wyoming. Pride has offices in both Loveland and Cheyenne and offers integral roofing & exterior contractor services while following ethical business practices and providing quality craftsmanship.

Media Contact:

Rachielle Gillstrap

[email protected]

(720) 745-0671

Related Links

https://www.pride-roofing.com/

SOURCE Pride Roofing